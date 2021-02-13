By ADEWALE AJAYI

BACKGROUND

I was born in Kaduna and I grew up in Kebbi State, I am from Kebbi State and schooled partly in Kaduna and Kano State. I moved to Lagos after I got married in 1985 and have lived in Lagos since then.

ADVERTISEMENT

I grew up like any other child. I stayed with my grandparents when my father was in the barracks, serving as the governor. I lived a normal life like every other child.

EDUCATION

I attended National Primary School, Kaduna, we later relocated to Southern Kaduna where I attended Government Girls Secondary School. Afterwards, I proceeded to Bayero University Kano (BUK) where I got a degree in Law and later did part time in Political Science at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

MOTIVATION

Although I am a trained lawyer, I went into catering because of my love for looking after people. I have always had passion for catering. I’ll always go on the internet to search for catering recipes. I even attended catering school and have a certificate in catering. I started by catering for banks, later I started catering for parties. My clientele base is increasing because I am also sourcing for clients.

CHALLENGES

Like any other business, venture or career, there are myriads of challenges associated with catering. First of all, you cannot cater for your clients singlehandedly so you need workers to assist. Human management is a major challenge, you have to deal with a wide range of different characters and you must have to learn how to manage everyone to maximise results and give your clients the best.

Effective human management is a challenge. Another challenge is stiff competition in the catering industry because it is a rapidly growing venture people come up with innovations to stand out so you always have to work hard to remain on top.

Customer service is also another issue. We have to make sure our clients are satisfied with our services which entails that both the food and services must be excellent. We offer variety of dishes to the companies we render services to and also ensure they are very satisfied.

MENTOR

I won’t say I have a mentor in the catering business because it is just I passion I followed that led me into it.

FEARS

I do not have any fear with regards to this business. This might be because I was doing other businesses before I went into catering. I was into importation before that, so I did not fear the business might not move forward, I know what I will meet in the business, it may be good today, it may be bad tomorrow and I was ready for it, so, all I know is that I will never give up on what I want to do.

FUTURE PLANS

Although this business keeps me going, the stress of running it is enormous and I cannot continue stressing myself for a long time. My plan is to migrate online soon, then I will concentrate on doing business online.

HOW DO YOU COMBINE YOUR BUSINESS WITH FAMILY LIFE?

I work very hard on the one hand and on the other I do not forget I have a family. I make out time for both of them because I do my calculations very well. In other words, I devout time to both appropriately.

WHAT INFORMED YOUR DECISION TO BE ACTIVIST?

I am a progressive minded person; I don’t like where they cheat people that is what largely influenced my being an activist. Naturally, I don’t expect to get 100 per cent results but I know things will be better, we are going to get there. I hate corruption. This government is trying in this regard. You don’t expect them to tackle corruption within the short time they’ve been in government because corruption has been with us for a very long time, I don’t think you expect them to tackle it in just a few years.

ADVICE TO FELLOW WOMEN

Women are generally seen as the custodians of the home, however, in doing their job as mothers their voices are not heard. They are relegated to the background when it comes to decision making or government policies that will favour women.

So, my candid advice to my fellow women is that the time for sitting at home has passed, they should not be left behind anymore. It is time to stand up and join the activism movement so our voices can be heard.