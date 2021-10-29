Nigerian women yesterday called on the national and state Houses of Assembly to come up with legislation that would foster compulsory women leadership in the country.

The women in a communiqué dated 28th October, 2021 issued at the end of the three-day National Women’s Conference (NWC) organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) that was read by Mrs. Olajumoke Saliu lamented the poor representation of women in Nigeria’s political space.

They said, ‘’We should support and encourage aspiration and leadership. The National and state assemblies should pass gender equality legislation that will guarantee quick and effective justice delivery to perpetrators of crime and violence against women, enable compulsory women leadership and empowerment trainings, access to education and medical treatment for physical and mental challenged women and create enabling environment for women to participate in politics.’’

The women pointed out that, ‘’There are still not enough women in the political space or at the helm of affairs, ‘’ adding that, “even though women are blessed with the power to transform and recreate anything they are a part of.

According to them, there are several inhibiting factors militating against the female folks in the country which they noted include: “lack of support and equal opportunities; denial of education for the girl-child, gender-based violence and more, all of which must be overcome to make this a reality.”

The women further observed that national development is incomplete without women leadership, which they said “in its most minute form starts from the home.”

The women further lamented the consequences of work-life imbalance which they recognised are dire to the individuals and the society.