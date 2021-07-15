A non-governmental Organisation, African Centre for Leadership Strategy and Development (ACLSD), has urged women in the extractive industry to leverage on available windows to enhance their businesses.

It also urged the Federal Government to regulate the mining sector to check the activities of illegal miners in the country.

The ACLSD Executive Director, Mr. Monday Osasah, stated this in Ado Ekiti, on Wednesday, during a capacity building seminar tagged : ‘Ekiti State stakeholders’ Interface on Gender and Natural Resources Management’.

Osasah said best ways to empower women with financial muscle to fund the highly capital intensive investment in the sector are being made available which all stakeholders especially women can access.

He added that the Public Private Partnership initiative in the industry has broken the barriers for female gender to have access to money for lifetime investment in the sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Apart from the fact that private financial institutions are financing businesses in the sector, the FG has rolled out funds and has created warehouses across the country and such opportunities should be latched upon by our women, because they can easily access money through tenders”, he added.

In her lecture on ‘Gender and Extractive Sector’, a resource person, Mrs Betty Ekanem, regretted that there was gender inequality that needed to be bridged in the mining sector, to main balancing in the extractive industry management.