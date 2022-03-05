The Nigerian music industry has been dominated by men for many decades, but inspite of the male dominance,some women have been able to shatter the glass ceiling and stamp their feet in the industry.As the 2022 International women’s day comes up on the 8th March,in this piece,we will celebrate 9 women who have made a mark in the Nigerian music industry.

Onyeka Onwenu

‘The Elegant Stallion’ as she is fondly called began her music career in 1981 while still working with the NTA, releasing the album For the Love of You, a pop album which featured an orchestral cover of Johnny Nash’s “Hold Me Tight”, and her second album Endless Life was produced by Sonny Okosun. Both records were released on the EMI label.

In recognition of her contribution to music and arts in Nigeria, she has been celebrated by professionals like Mahmood Ali-Balogun, Laolu Akins, Charles O’Tudor, and former PMAN president Tony Okoroji among others in the arts industry in Nigeria.

Christy Uduak Essien-Igbokwe,

Popularly called “Nigeria’s Lady of Songs”, was known for her songs “Seun Rere” Tete Nula, Ife, Hear the Call and Give me a Chance. She was the first female president of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), and the chairwoman and managing director of Soul Train Entertainment.

She sang in Igbo, Ibibio, Efik, Hausa, Yoruba and English. Her fluency in Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, English and her native Ibibio gave her an appeal which crossed tribal lines.Essien-Igbokwe died after a brief illness on 30 June 2011 at age 50 at Ikeja General Hospital.

Then Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola, Onyeka Owenu, Bisi Olatilo (Veteran Broadcaster), Soni Irabor, Oritz Wiliki, Remi Tinubu, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Aliko Dangote and Victor Uwaifo amongst others paid tribute to the singer.

Bose Ogulu (Executive, Spaceship Collective)

“Mama Burna” as she is affectionately known, Bose Ogulu is not only Burna Boy’s manager, she also heads Spaceship Collective, which includes record label Spaceship Entertainment and a publishing arm.

Before joining her son’s team, Ogulu had a successful career working as a translator for the Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce and taught French for 10 years at the University of Education in Port Harcourt, retiring in 2018. She can speak French, Italian, German, English and Yoruba fluently.

Apart from Burna Boy, she also manages his sister Nissi Ogulu (aka Nissi), a visual artist and musician; and her father, author Benson Idonije (he is also Fela Anikulapo-Kuti’s first band manager).

Jennifer Imion (Director of Operations, Mavin Global)

Jennifer Imion has been an integral part of Mavin’s evolution into a full-house commercial and creative enterprise.Imion leads daily operations and hiring at Mavin Global, parent company of Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records. She also oversees its suite of auxiliary service arms including content creation, talent management and partnerships.

In the two years she’s held the position she has overseen the expansion and management of Mavin’s studios and corporate offices. She has also been pivotal to the label’s capacity to bring on new talent and further enshrine its place as a powerhouse label in the Nigerian music industry.

Weird MC

Born Adesola Adesimbo Idowu, is a Nigerian-British rapper, songwriter, and producer. Known for her English/Yoruba lyrics, Weird MC, who is also known as Shola Idowu and The Rappatainer, is one of Africa’s most popular female rappers, and one of the few Nigerian female artists associated with Afrobeat.

ASA

Bukola Elemide popularly known as Asa, partnered with Cobhams Asuquo, and with the new involvement of Christophe Dupouy and Benjamin Constant, she produced her first platinum-selling self-titled album, Aṣa. The release of the album saw Aṣa charting radios across Europe, Asia, and Africa and went on to win the prestigious French Constantin Award in 2008 when she was voted best fresh talent of 10 singers or groups by a jury of 19 music-industry specialists in Paris.

Her second album, Beautiful Imperfection, in collaboration with French composer Nicolas Mollard, was released on 25 October 2010, went platinum in 2011. The lead single from Beautiful Imperfection is titled “Be My Man” was released in late September 2010. It was reported that by 2014 Aṣa sold 400,000 albums worldwide.Asa is considered as one of Nigeria’s most exposed and richest musicians with an estimated net worth of $28 million.

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage began her music career doing backup vocals for artists such as George Michael and Mary J. Blige. After participating in the UK edition of The X Factor and graduating from Berklee College of Music, Savage signed a publishing deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing in 2009. Inspired by the growth of the Nigerian music industry, Savage moved back to Nigeria and signed with Mavin Records in 2012. Tiwa Savage signed a management and publishing deal with Roc Nation,on 29 July 2016, she made it official by announcing the deal through her Instagram account, making her the first Nigerian artist to be signed to the label.

Osagie Okunkpolor

One of the few women who have been in the Nigerian music industry for more than a decade, Osagie Osarenkhoe has managed many Nigerian artists including Wizkid (who she managed for the first five years of his career), Skales, Banky W, Reekado Banks, Niyola, and Dammy Krane.

She is the founder of The Zone Agency, a talent management company she launched in 2016 that currently boasts a roster that includes Timaya, Reminisce, MTV Base Africa video jockey Ehiz, Dapo Tuburna, and Bella.Okunkpolor also currently heads operations at the Lagos arm of One RPM, a label service company.

Vanessa Amadi-Ogbonna (Founder/CEO VA PR)

Often called a “PR guru for the stars”, Amadi was the UK and Europe publicist for Whitney Houston for the last seven years of her life. She has also worked with Usher, Ciara, Estelle and Ne-Yo.

Amadi launched her own PR company VA PR in 2006 but before then she got her start working as a publicist for UK-based MOBO Awards.Amadi made her name in Nigeria through her work with Nigerian stars like D’Banj (whose internationally hit Oliver Twist she helped promote in the UK), legendary actress Genevieve Nnaji and Global Citizen Live Lagos performers Davido and Tiwa Savage.

A true powerhouse, Amadi was a key figure in Tiwa Savage’s current record deal with US-based UMG Recordings.