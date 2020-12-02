Women and youths in the country yesterday gathered in Abuja, to hold a mega rally in support of the administration of President Mohammadu Buhari.

The women under the umbrella body of Women For Buhari, at the rally called on Nigerians to accused unpatriotic Nigerians of act of sabotage against the government of President Buhari.

The women and youths in their thousands marched through the city of Abuja, calling on Nigerians not to allow themselves to be used to destabilized the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Led by Halima Abdullahi Atta, the women called on the agents of destabilization and chaos to desist from the act.

”We know that there have been various acts of sabotage against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari through the sponsorship of violence across the country by those that have vowed to make the country ungovernable for the fact that he has elected to stand on the path of truth by ensuring an equitable distribution of our commonwealth.

Advertisements

”We also know that those that have benefited from the rot in the system do not like him because since he assumed leadership of the country, it has not been business as usual and for this, they have ganged up to cause a crisis of unimaginable proportion all in a bid to discredit his efforts towards making Nigeria great again.

”The Women for Buhari would not relent in its efforts towards rallying the much needed and well deserved support for President Muhammadu Buhari as he continues to pilot the affairs of our great country. Consequently, we have come out in our numbers to lend our voices to this movement of progressive-minded people to ensure that the enemies of Nigeria do not have their way in their nefarious plot to destabilize the country.

Advertisements





”We want to use this medium to give this charge to all present here that we must not relent despite the avalanche of conspiracies against our dear country. This country indeed belongs to all of us and never again shall we allow a select few to dictate the destinies of over 200 million Nigerians. Never again shall we let those individuals and groups that caused the social and economic mess in our country have their way again.

”This much President Muhammadu Buhari has demonstrated since he assumed leadership of this country. As such, he is their enemy number one. But he is our hero and the hero for the liberated Nigeria that is now free from the clutches of those that have held the country by the jugular for a very long time”, the women said.

They described those fanning the embers of discord in the country to desist from the act and join hands with all well-meaning Nigerians to make the country a better place.

”We know how ferocious they have been in their despicable plots. We also know that they have willing collaborators in some external sources that are not happy with the progressive recorded in Nigeria since 2015”.

“They are not happy, but the generality of Nigerians are happy. They are plotting for the disintegration of Nigeria, and they have been covertly fueling acts of insecurity across the country. But despite all of these, we remain resolute in our support for President Muhammadu Buhari because he is an upright leader whose actions and inactions are in the overall interest of the country.

“We are telling the whole world that indeed President Muhammadu Buhari is God-sent to Nigeria, and this much he has demonstrated over the past six years of his leadership of our country. He has shown that when there is a will, there is indeed a way. And for this we are eternally grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari and why we will continue to support him in his quest to leave Nigeria better than he met it.

“We are using this medium to call on all Nigerian women to stand in total support of President Muhammadu Buhari as he pilots the affairs of our great country. The women of Nigeria shall continue to pray for God to protect him and members of his household. We are also praying that God grants him good health and sound mind to enable him to continue to render selfless service to Nigeria.

“The Women for Buhari is indeed proud of President Muhammadu Buhari and wishes to advise all those that have ganged up against him and the unity of Nigeria to have a rethink and retrace their steps for with President Muhammadu the future of Nigeria is set on a solid path to sustainable growth and development.

“This much we know and this much we appreciate hence our unflinching support that knows no bound. We are convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that those that are conspiring against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and the unity of Nigeria shall be put to shame in no distant time.

“On behalf of the Women for Buhari, I thank you all for this outstanding display of patriotism. In the fullness of time, Nigeria shall manifest in its well-deserved glory”