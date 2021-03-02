BY ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

An international women’s organisation, know as ‘Soroptimist International’ Abuja branch has advocated for human rights and gender equality of women across the country.

President of Soroptimist, BS Oluwabunmi Apata, who made the call during her inauguration as the 16th President in Abuja, she said they are advocating for women’s participation in civil society and political parties leadership, more women in parliament in single or lower houses, to help women and girls access to their human rights.

He noted that during the lockdown which was occasioned by COVID-19, mothers and children were gifted food items while some mothers who couldn’t pay hospital bills after childbirth were rescued.

“Some of the women are here that we distributed palliatives to ease their pains especially during the lockdown. We went to national hospital and school for the blind to reach out to children in the ward and women who could not pay their bills after giving birth.

“We paid bills for like 10 of them. We reached out to some people even in the emergency ward and gave them stipends. What inspired me is that I just like to give.

“I like people around me to be happy. And, like I tell people my doors are open. People come to my house and they don’t go back empty handed. I like to be around children. It is my main ministry in the church.

“As a club, we have touched the lives of Daughters of Abraham. We went to see a woman in Masaka and empowered her with funds to start chicken feed business and rent a shop. We are also giving a borehole at Sphere community,” she said.

In his remarks, Chairman of the event, former Senator, representing Ekiti North Senatorial District, Senator Ayo Arise, advised well-meaning Nigerians to assist the less privileged in order to give them a sense of belonging and a better life.

“When I read about their mission and vision it blends with the aspirations of lifting people up. And those that have been able to achieve in the society should give something back particularly in terms of assisting the less fortunate in the society in terms of offering them scholarship, building and equipping the classrooms with computers.

“Encouraging the students to excel and singling out the best in the particular district. I have sponsored such a student throughout the high school education, repairing boreholes and providing water,” he said.

Apata, further said: “Our membership work on grassroots projects that help women and girls achieve their individual and collective potential, realise aspirations and have an equal voice in communities worldwide.

“Our organisation provides voluntary capacity development and advocacy programmes for women and the girl child. All this is achieved through a synergy between Soroptimist International Abuja, Entrepreneurs and Professionals.

“Women development is crucial to the growth of any nation and Soroptimist as a noble club is bridging the gap and providing a platform for women entrepreneurs and professionals to synergise and enable the greater proportion of women in our society achieve their full potential through the implementation of the 3Es (Educate, Empower and Enable)”.