The lawmaker representing Yakurr 1 State constituency in the Cross River State House of Assembly, Hon. Cyril James Omini, has empowered 150 women of his constituency with the sum of ₦15million, to boost their small and medium scale businesses.

Disbursing the cash at Yakurr Council Guest House in Ugep, the lawmaker stated that the financial empowerment was to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day and to demonstrate his unwavering commitment to change the socioeconomic status of women in his constituency.

He said that the money would help to cushion the effect of economic hardship, which was already crippling most small and medium scale businesses.

Omini, who is the chairman of the House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation, underscored the importance of creating a conducive atmosphere for women to thrive and succeed in their various fields of endeavour.

“In line with the ‘People First’ mantra of Cross River State Governor, Senator (Prince) Bassey Edet Otu, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the women empowerment is vital in addressing social, economic and political challenges and make them self-reliant,” he stated.

Omini stated that the choice of empowering 150 women in his constituency was a fulfillment of some of his campaign promises, to empower the youth and women with the aim to alleviate poverty.

Reacting, a beneficiary of the gesture, Rosemary Lawrence Eko, who spoke on behalf of others, lauded Hon. Omini’s leadership approach, describing him as a generous leader, who attached importance to the welfare of his constituents.