By Adegwu John, Abuja

As the world marks this year International Women’s Day, a non-governmental organisation, Equal Access International has commenced training for women on how to use cultural diversities to promote and pacify peaceful co-existence across communities in Nigeria.

The training which was tagged ‘Securing Nigerian Communities’, focused on civil security that span across conflict analysis, resolution and peace building and drawn 30 women from four states of Plateau, Benue, Kaduna and Kano who are to undergo five days training commenced from Monday in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy country director of Equal Access International, Gad Peter who urged participants to harness their untapped talents and channel them toward peace building in their localities said the essence of the training was to strengthen the capacity, reach, and visibility of youth influencers particularly young women to create powerful, credible, and scalable alternative narratives and pathways that enables pro-social behaviors, increase community resilience, dialogue and civic empowerment.

While making presentation, he said that ‘the tech camp’ would help the participants to focus on their assets and capacities, enabling them to envisage their own strengths and skills whilst supporting them with additional skills on the use of media and technology to strengthen communities and to lead the desired changes communities need.

He added that the training was aimed to focus and encourage the participants on the role they can play in building peace and security in their localities through better analysis of the current security and conflict dynamics and by having access to tools and networks that facilitate increased inclusion of women and youth in peace and security efforts.

A participant from Benue State, Lucy Jiki who expressed delight over the training said she would leverage on the learning to expand the frontiers of peace in her community and beyond.