By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, IGHO OYOYO, JOY YESUFU, Abuja; Abu NModu, Minna and Sam Egwu, Lokoja

The presidency yesterday called for concerted efforts to end poverty among Nigerian women.

It noted that wriggling women out of poverty had become necessary following the negative impact of COVID-19 which has aggravated gender inequalities among vulnerable Nigerians, leaving many women unable to take care of their families.

ADVERTISEMENT

The senior special assistant to the president on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, made the call in commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) celebrated across the world.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s IWD celebration, ‘Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World’, Orelope-Adefulire, in a statement she issued, said just like in other parts of the world, COVID-19 had exacerbated gender inequalities in Nigeria, especially among the poor, with many women finding it difficult to cater for their families as a result of loss of their livelihoods as engendered by the pandemic.

She, however, noted that the federal government has positively responded to the challenge in various ways, citing the Special Cash Grant Project through which 135,000 rural women across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory were already benefitting from one-off grant of N20,000 each.

In addition, Orelople-Adefulire noted that President Muhammadu Buhari had in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic directed the expansion of the Social Safety Net Register to accommodate more beneficiaries of the government’s cash transfer programme while women are also major beneficiaries of the various initiatives under the N2.3trillion economic stimulus plan of the administration.

Women Are Bedrock Of Society – PMB

For his part, President Muhammadu Buhari felicitated yesterday with Nigerian women, describing them as the bedrock of the society.

Noting that the theme of the 2021 celebration was quite apt, the president in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, identified with the womenfolk, restating his administration’s commitment to addressing the multifarious challenges confronting them at various levels of the society.

With seven female ministers, and two of them heading strategic

ministries of Finance, Budget and National Planning, and Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, in addition to scores more in charge of key parastatals and agencies, as well as serving as presidential aides, President Buhari applauded their contributions to the successes recorded by the administration.

“I am proud of our women who have shown by dint of hard work and capacity that they can perform creditably if given the opportunity at home and on the global stage,” he said.

The president pledged further support towards female gender

inclusiveness in all sectors of national life, stressing that women are key to a happy and stable family, society and nation.

The statement noted that with females forming about half of the country’s population, President Buhari averred that any “government which neglects such a crucial component of its demographic asset, stands the risk of stunted growth and likely failure.”

He condemned all forms of gender-based discriminations, abuse, harassment and violence targeted especially at the female folk at work places, schools, community and national levels.

President Buhari wished all Nigerian women joyous and memorable 2021 International Women’s Day celebration.

FG Moves To Create Special Courts For Gender-based Violence

Meanwhile, the federal government is working towards the establishment of specialised courts and judicial divisions that would focus on sexual and gender-based violence (GBV).

The Attorney-General of the Federation and minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), made this known while speaking at a virtual session on `Special Event on Gender Dimensions of Criminal Justice Responses to Terrorism’.

The event was organised by the UN office on Drug and Crime as part of events to commemorate the 2021 International Women Day at Kyoto, Japan.

The event focused on significant attention on the issue of sexual and gender based violence.

Malami recalled that in 2020, he inaugurated the Inter-Ministerial Management Committee on Eradication of Sexual and Gender-based Violence with the hope that it would be an important tool in helping Nigeria to address gender-based crimes.

He said the Complex Case Group under his office, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, is leading in the efforts to bring suspected terrorists to justice.

“We also in collaboration with the military, police and other security service investigators from the multiagency Joint Investigation Centre, in North-East worked to include sexual violence related charges against Boko Haram suspects,’’ he said.

For his part, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, restated the determination of the 9th House to remove all obstacles militating against the development of women through relevant legislations.

Gbajabiamila said in addition to collaborating with all critical local and international stakeholders, the ongoing constitution amendment exercise would be explored to achieve the set goals which are a priority area on the Legislative Agenda of the House.

The Speaker who disclosed this yesterday while declaring open the commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day organised by the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians at the National Assembly expressed the determination of the House to holistically address the issue of violence targeted at women.

Also speaking at the event, Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Arc Ojo Amos Olatunde, tasked women parliamentarians in the National Assembly to rise to the occasion by drastically reducing domestic violence against women in Nigeria.

Aisha Buhari Seeks End To Abduction Of Women

In a similar development, the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has called on stakeholders to end the abduction of women and school girls by bandits and insurgents.

She made the call yesterday in her message to Nigerian women to mark the International Women’s Day.

The first lady expressed concern over the effect of the abductions on the girl child education and early marriages.

Governors Call For More Inclusion Of Women In Politics

Meanwhile, state governors have called for participation of more women in politics.

In his address to mark the celebration of the 2022 International Women Day in the state yesterday, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, promised to sustain the spirit of the 35 per cent affirmative action, which entails more participation of women in governance.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Edward Onoja, said that gender equity will continue to receive topmost priority of his administration in the years ahead.

Also, Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has said that Nigeria’s socioeconomic and political development is unattainable without the full contribution and participation of women in governance.

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, congratulated women in the state on this year’s commemoration of the International Women’s Day.

AbdulRazaq assured women that his administration will continue to give voice to them because doing so was key to achieving sustainable development and inclusive growth.

Kidnapping, Banditry, Great Setback To Girl-child Education – Tallen

Also speaking, the minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, said the recent trend of kidnapping of students, especially the girls, has become a setback in the gains made in advancing girl-child education in the country.

Tallen stated this during a press briefing to mark this year’s International Women’s Day with the theme ‘Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World’.

The minister condemned kidnapping and banditry, noting that the trend of using innocent children as hostages by bandits or

insurgents by whatever standard was unacceptable by Nigerian women as a whole.

“As Nigerian women, we will ever remain united in ensuring that peace and tranquility is restored to this great African Nation called Nigeria. We may not carry physical weapons, but what we possess is greater. For all those who are causing these mayhems, my appeal today is that they will listen to the voices of women who represent motherhood to stop all these mindless acts,” she added.

Also, addressing journalist on the IWD, the director-general, National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), Mrs Mary Ekpere-Eta, said Nigeria’s representation of Women at both elective and appointive positions has continued to deteriorate due to patriarchy, political violence and insurgency.

She added that the continuous violence before and after election has also plummeted the number of women casting their votes.

Ekpere-Eta said in the past, it was believed that more women turned out to vote than men but available statistics has shown that in 2019, the total number of registered voters by gender was 84,004,084, out of which 53% (44.4m) were male and 47% (39.6m) were female.

“Only 26,348,429 women were accredited for voting, that is about 32% of the total registered voters and of this number only 11,897,180 women voted, negating the claim that more women voted than men in the 2019 general election,” she noted.