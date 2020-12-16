The director general of Plateau State

Microfinance Development Agency, PLASMIDA, Haggai Haruna Gutap has disclosed that between 2001 and 2016 many died in the state as a result of the activities of unregulated financial institutions called “Wonder Banks” that defrauded depositors and investors.

According to the DG the state has lost not less than N38billion as a result of fraudulent activities of ‘Wonder Banks’ pointing out that this development had sent many of their victims to their early graves in the state as a result of shock.

The DG PLASMIDA stated this while speaking to LEADERSHIP in an interview in his office in Jos the Plateau State capital yesterday.

“One of the challenges of the agency is a major threat caused by unregulated agencies that are going about to defraud people, we call them ‘Wonder Banks’” he said.

“I want to tell the Youths of Plateau that for us to move forward we must consistently seek for solution rather than engaging ourselves in destructive activities. And those that have gotten skills they should apply those skills and go for constant improvement.

Yes, government may train you and give you kit but is left for you to continuously improve yourself and remain relevant within that sector.

“I can say that without missing any word that, in Plateau over the years when we commence this SMEs