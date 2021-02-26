Tiger Woods will not face any criminal charges following his single-car crash on Tuesday that left him with serious injuries.

The US golfing champion was driving alone on a Los Angeles downhill stretch of road known for crashes.

His SUV hit the central reservation, crossed into the opposite lane, rolled over several times and then plunged off the road and down an embankment.

He is recovering after surgery to his fractured leg and shattered ankle.

“A reckless driving charge has a lot of elements into it, this is purely an accident,” Los Angeles County Sheriff, Alex Villanueva told reporters.

There is no evidence Woods was impaired by drugs or alcohol, he added.

He added that Woods could face a low-level offence known as an infraction if investigators concluded that he was speeding or not paying attention, the AFP news agency reports.