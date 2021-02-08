By ALIYU MUSA, Damaturu

The Yobe State governor and chairman APC Extraordinary Convention Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has charged the APC Critical Stakeholders in the state to work and campaign very hard for the victory of the party in the forthcoming local government council elections in the state.

Buni made the call during a meeting with the stakeholders and the nominated chairmanship and vice chairmanship candidates for the 17 local government areas, held at the Government House in Damaturu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor said, as people charged with the responsibility of monitoring the activities of the party in the state, the critical stakeholders and the candidates must work towards solidifying unity and victory of the party at all levels.

“I would like to congratulate all the successful APC chairmanship, vice chairmanship and councillorship nominees on emerging as candidates in the local government council elections.

“The task before you now is to further solidify the unity already existing in the party. You should bring all contestants on board to work vigorously in the campaign of the elections,” he said.

Buni said though Yobe is an APC state, no member of the stakeholders and the whole APC family should rest until the party wins with landslide victory especially on voters’ sensitisation for participation.

“As we are all aware, an election is termed credible on the basis of massive participation of voters and fairness of the exercise. We should not therefore rest on our oars by relying on the popularity of the party and think that we are going to have a work over in the local government council elections.

“All stakeholders and party members have a collective responsibility to ensure that voters come out en masse and also ensure that all APC candidates emerge victorious in the conduct of the election exercise,” Buni added.

He also charged party officials and other stakeholders to mobilise party members on the need to fully partake in the ongoing APC membership registration exercise.

“Yobe is a completely APC state, it is good for us to show our numerical strength by registering with the party.

“in this regard, I wish to emphasise that this exercise is an opportunity for renewal of loyalty to the party as well as providing a well-leveled field for all members of the party to seek for any available post either at the federal, state or local government level as they wish,” he added.