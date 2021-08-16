Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Football Association, Adam Mouktar Mohammed, has charged coaches to channel their energy toward the growth and development of football from the grassroots in FCT.

He gave the charge when the new executive committee FCT Coaches Association-led by its chairman Bartholomew David, paid him a courtesy visit at the weekend in Abuja.

Mouktar, who has sponsored over 36 coaches since he assumed office as chairman of FCT FA, urged the new leadership of coaches in FCT to storm the area councils to discover and nurture talents at the grassroots.

“I like the grassroots and I expect you to work for the development and growth of football at the grassroots. I am in football for service, and I always say if you are not willing to make yourself uncomfortable and invest your money in football you shouldn’t be in football, that is what we have not gotten in this country, the willingness to sacrifice.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Football is centered around the coaches, whatever we will do or become the football game is centered around the coaches. You are the one that recruit, select and mentor players, no matter what they become in life, they are your ward. So, football is centered around the coaches because everybody knows that you organised the game and ensured that the game is played,” Mouktar said.

He called on the coaches to invent a style for Nigeria. “As long as we don’t have style, we don’t have an identity. Each country has their styles, but Nigeria doesn’t have one and there is a need to get the style for our country which I believe should start from FCT.

“Let’s say that Nigeria is unable to conquer the world because coaches have not been given relevant support. So, if the coaches are not properly motivated, properly paid, trained and updated it’s very difficult to be where we need to be.”

He also charged the new leadership of the association to run an inclusive government, should they want to succeed. “Your success will be measured by the number of coaches you trained,” he said.

Mouktar-led FCT FA currently sponsoring no fewer than 16 coaches drawn across the six area councils of FCT at the ongoing Basic Certificate in Coaching training at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) Abuja.

Earlier, FCT Coaches Association Chairman Bartholomew David thanked the FCT FA Chairman for the support and encouragement that the body has continued to enjoy from administration, pledging to continue working with the chairman.

He outlined a number of requests including the need to educate more coaches as well as getting the office for the association.