Director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has advised prospective corps members to use the opportunities provided by the service year to uphold national unity and preach peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

He said the NYSC scheme was established for the promotion of national unity and integration.

Ibrahim stated this yesterday when he addressed the 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream One prospective corps members during his visit to NYSC Orientation Camp in Mangu, Plateau State.

In a statement issued by the director, press and public relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, the NYSC boss urged them to use the service year to build teamwork and preach against Nigeria’s break-up.

He said, “Take advantage of the orientation course to foster unity, national integration and peaceful co-existence. NYSC was established to promote national unity and the scheme will continue to live up to its mandate,” he said.

lbrahim appealed to the prospective corps members to respect the dignity of labour, have vision for excellent performance and drive it with passion.

He warned them against social vices, saying, “Avoid cutting corners, respect the law, do the right thing and maintain good integrity.”