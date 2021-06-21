Public Sector Audit Bill Scales Second Reading At Yobe Assembly

The Public Sector Audit Bills sponsored by the executive arm of government for the establishment of the state independence office of the Auditor General for state and local governments has passed second reading at the floor of the Yobe State House of Assembly.

The Bill was given accelerated consideration after extensive deliberations at the floor of the house by the 24 members led by the Speaker Alhaji Ahmed Lawan Mirwa.

Leading a debate on the Bill, the leader of the house Alhaji Bukar Mustapha said when passed, the law would enable the government to regulate public finance transactions in line with international best practice.

Mustapha disclosed that “Its important to understand the significance of the Bill because it will help in ensuring prudent management of financial transactions.”

Also speaking, Member representing Damaturu II and Gujba constituencies Hon. Buba Kalallawa and Bulama Bukar described the presentation of the Bill as timely taking into consideration its role in the promotion of prudence in all government business.

The Speaker of the House Alhaji Lawan Mirwa while presiding over the sitting committed the Bill to the house committee on public account for further legislative actions before passage.

The house has also received two Bills from the executive seeking for the amendment of the state College of Health Sciences and Technology Nguru as well as the one seeking for the establishment of the Geographic information System which have all passed first reading at the floor of the house.