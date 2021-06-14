The Yobe State commissioner for Information, Home Affairs and Culture Hon. Abdullahi Bego has charged Special Assistants to Governor Buni on Social Media to work towards propagating good deeds and progress of the state.

Bego stated this while speaking during an occasion organised by the Forum of the Special Assistants to the governor on Social Media to mark the two year anniversary of Governor Buni administration.

The commissioner disclosed that as social media influencers who work for the governor they should work towards sensitising the public on the present administration’s efforts on making life more bearable to the people of the state.

He equally charged them to take the full advantage of the social media platform by putting more efforts and research in making life bearable for the people.

Bego said, “Specifically, as special assistants to the governor on social media, what can you do to better historicize and narrativize socio-economic

developments in Yobe State in ways that would make people across the country not only appreciate the effort of his Excellency Governor Mai Mala Buni but also look at Yobe State beyond the prism of the hamstrings and inhibitions imposed by the ruthless ISWAP/Boko Haram insurgency?

“Let me conclude by calling your attention, once again, to the plethora of projects and services that Governor Buni’s administration has provided over the last two years.

“I urge you to work even harder to bring these projects and services to the attention of people in the state and the country,” Bego advised.

The commissioner the Yobe State government was poised to support them to improve on their jobs.

“For starters, I am happy to announce that His Excellency Governor Buni has approved a training programme for all 34 of you that will commence soon. The governor has also directed that at the end of the training, some basic working tools be provided to you to enable you to perform your jobs in much better and more professional ways.”