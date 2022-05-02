The Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) have decried government interference in the aviation sector through appointment of non professionals and increase in airfare by airlines which have delayed aviation recovery.

The general secretary, ANAP, Com. Abdulrasaq Saidu and National President, NUATE, Ben Nnabue in a separate Workers’ day messages called for an end to the mentioned challenges which they said has stunted the growth of the sector.

ANAP secretary, lamented that the appointments of most of the directors in the system needed to be reviewed and professionals allowed to handle sensitive positions at the directorate.

Saidu noted that though the chief executives were professionals while some of these directors were frustrating them because of poor knowledge of the job which were normal done by their subordinates.

He traced the origin of the appointment of unprofessionals as a result of the absence of the governing board of agencies adding that it has affected workers conditions of service of the parastatals for over seven years remaining marred unapproved with lies from officials of Ministries

Saidu explained that aviation workers were agitated and frustrated as a result of the neglect as they were not happy working under the helpless conditions

ANAP scribe said all the Unions have done everything possible to sustain industrial harmony, but the aviation ministry remained a clog in the wheel of progress by neglecting workers welfare and hijacking the workers functions concerning the condition of Service.

However, NUATE President, Nnabue took a veiled swipe at the astronomical hike in airfares by airlines in the country which put the minimum fares at N50, 000.

He noted that against the background of negative travelers’ reaction to recent airfare increases, the multiple adversities, he noted have been exceedingly crippling, particularly for airlines.

This, to him, has delayed the exit of the industry from recession as more people have shunned air travel because of the enormous increase in airfares.

“Air travel is one of the barometers to gauge the health of a nation. Whenever a country is doing well, it will reflect on the number of people that travel by air. Nigerian aviation is not a stand-alone, it is part of the bigger economy of Nigeria and contributes to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). To this end, it is obvious that aviation is the quickest barometer to check any economy.”

He also stated that workers are equally unsatisfied with ongoing discussions around the big question of airport concession, stressing that the workers are unclear as to the government’s actual response to the demands of aviation unions on labour issues and many lapses in the concession program.

According to the union, in the coming weeks, important decisions would be made to chart a clear path toward ameliorating already stated demands of workers.

His words, “In like manner, we express our frustration at the dilly-dallying attitude of the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE) in attending to the negotiated redundancy benefits of ex-staff of SAHCO, a matter pending since 2009. Let me assure the affected ex-workers that the unions have gone so far and cannot retreat on the matter at this point. We are on the verge of a final solution, failing which we shall take decisive actions towards seeking justice for the victims”.

He called on the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, to urgently review his Aviation Road Map, hinting that NUATE holds the view that projects under the Road Map require significant adjustments to be in tune with current realities in the world of aviation and national interest.