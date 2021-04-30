ADVERTISEMENT

BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Abuja

Federal government has declared Monday, May 3, 2021, public holiday to mark this year’s International Workers’ Day Celebration.

Minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government in Abuja yesterday, congratulated Nigerian workers for witnessing this year’s celebration.

In a statement signed and made available to LEADERSHIP Friday, by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Shuaib Belgore, the minister commended them for their patience, understanding and support in driving the policies and programmes of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in its determination to move the country tothe next level of socio-economic development.

Aregbesola called for more dedication and patriotism from all Nigerian workers and the labour unions, saying the challenges of the moment will soon be over as the government is committed to the security of lives and property of all Nigerians.

“Government is putting all strategies in place to curb the challenges of insecurity in the country. I therefore call on the labour force and all patriotic citizens to be fully committed to the task of putting insecurity to a permanent end as much as possible,” he stressed.

Aregbesola wishes all Nigerian workers a peaceful May Day Celebration.