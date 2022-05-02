The Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Uba Sani, on Sunday, called on the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to use the occasion of Worker’s Day to resolve their lingering disagreement for students to go back to universities.

Sani, who is also a governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a Worker’s Day message to Nigerians, said workers have every reason to be proud of their contributions from colonial times to date.

The lawmaker said the patriotism of Nigerian workers was not in doubt, appealing to the Federal Government to seize the occasion of Worker’s Day to reenergise its negotiation with ASUU in order to resolve the lingering disagreements that have kept students at home for many months.

He noted that the more public tertiary institutions remain closed, the more the future of the children and the country is mortgaged.

Uba Sani, however, called on workers to participate actively in peace and security building in their respective communities, adding that criminal elements have made life unbearable for the people.

Uba said: “I hail you. Today is your special day. You have never wavered in your commitment to the progress and development of our dear country. You have made huge sacrifices and endured hardships in defence of our country and its people. Despite the current economic challenges, you have kept faith in our country; its potentials and possibilities.”

Uba Sani added: “The new economy is one that is knowledge-driven. If we fail to resolve issues now, we may worsen our socio-economic crisis.

“Deploy your intellect and energies to build resilient communities. Well-organised community defence groups can supply the necessary intelligence to security agencies to nip security threats in the bud.

“We are working assiduously to secure the mandate of the good people of Kaduna State. If, by the special grace of God, I get the people’s mandate, I will prioritize workers welfare and implement policies and programmes that will better the living conditions of the people.”