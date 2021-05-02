By Haruna Mohammed |

Workers in Bauchi State have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on security in the country.

The Bauchi State chapter chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Danjuma Saleh who spoke on behalf of the organized labour in the state on the occasion of the Workers’ Day in Bauchi yesterday, said the recent aggravation of insecurity in the country calls for urgent action from the government and citizens.

He said there is no authority when the citizens are not protected by those in power who have sworn to ensure their protection.

Comrade Danjuma who said the northern part of the country had been neglected in the aspect of protection of lives and property appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to rise up to the current security challenges in the country.

They maintained that the state of emergency when declared would check banditry, kidnapping, insurgency, terrorism and other social vices in the country, adding that no nation can prosper under the atmosphere of insecurity.

The workers also urged the state government to support them with agricultural loans for the 2021 planting season.

Danjuma Saleh said about 85 percent of the population of the state was engaged in farming activities to boost their incomes and the economy of the state.

“It is therefore pertinent to appeal to the governor of Bauchi State to guarantee and support workers to benefit from agricultural loans for the purchase of agricultural inputs and equipment to boost agriculture in the state.

“We appreciate the governor for the recent empowerment of the state fertilizer blending plant, in the administration’s efforts to boost fertilizer production,” Saleh said.

The chairman also appealed to Gov. Bala Mohammed for regular release and implementation of promotions to all deserving officers.

According to him, the promotions are not coming as and when due lamenting that passing promotion examinations is not a guarantee for one to be promoted in the state now.

Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, who represented the governor, urged the workers to emulate the patriotic traits of the founding fathers of Nigerian labour unions.

He said since the inception of the administration, measures were being put in place to ensure stabilisation of salary and pension payments.