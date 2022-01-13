With less than a week to the commencement of Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) enforcement of compulsory COVID-19 vaccination of its staff members, the employees have flooded vaccination points at the secretariat.

They were seen queuing to take the vaccine as early as 8 am, yesterday.

The senior special assistant on monitoring, inspection and enforcement to the FCT minister, Ikharo Attah told journalists that there would be no going back on enforcement of the directive from the FCT permanent secretary, Olusade Adesola.

According to him, “Yesterday when Director Human Resources, Malam Bashir issued a circular and backed by a strong press release, by SSA, Malam Abubakar Sani, we started observing a gathering at the vaccination centre.

“This morning we are very pleased that many people are trooping in to get vaccinated. Although they are telling us that the centre is close to their office, we are also very impressed.

“We are also elated because we are seeing a large number of people taking their jab, some are taking their second jab and some are taking booster jab. We are so happy about it.

“There is no going back, on Monday we are doing enforcement. We have gotten about 2 OB Vans, going round broadcasting in all FCTA owned offices telling staff to go and vaccinate or go for regular testing.

“On Monday morning, all FCTA and SDAs on their premises will see men heavily positioned, if you do not have your vaccination card or your test result very recent one, you will not be allowed into any of the FCT, SDS premises,” he said.

