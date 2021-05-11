ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Kaduna State Council has resolved to go on a five-day warning strike as directed by the national headquarters over the sack of 4,00 workers by the state government.

In a statement jointly signed by the chairman of the state council, Comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman and the secretary, Comrade Christiana John Bawa, which was made available to journalists in Kaduna, the union said the decision was reached during an emergency meeting held with the delegation from the national headquarters of NLC in Kaduna.

They said the total withdrawal of services would commence on Sunday from 12 midnight.

The union said due process was not followed on the recent disengagement of the workers from the Local Government Service, SUBEB and Primary Health Care Agency by the state government.

“The proposed withdrawal of services and the protest would be monitored by the national president and the general secretaries of the Nigeria Labour Congress of all the unions and the president, Comrade Ayuba Waba will be in Kaduna State to ensure the enforcement.”