Members of the Nigerian Civil Service Union have shutdown the headquarters of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre (CLTC) over an alleged attempt by the minister for sports and youth development, Mr Sunday Dare, to impose a director-general in place of Mr Remi Sola Phillips who he earlier appointed in acting capacity.

The CLTC workers and their union leaders had since July this year, resisted attempt by Mr. Soji Eniade, to resume duty as the director-general of the centre on grounds that the minister breached the provisions of a federal government’ circular issued by the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) Mr Boss Mustapha which directed that in appointing heads of agencies of government, consideration should be given to the career progression of the existing management staff.

But on Monday, the leadership and members of the union arrived in their numbers at CLTC headquarters located at Gomwalk Street, Gudu District, Abuja as early as 7am and blocked the entrance to the offices.

They brandished placards with various inscriptions, demanding the confirmation of Phillips as the substantive DG. The workers said they would not back down on their action, no matter how long it takes.

Responding, a member of the Board of Directors of CLTC, Dr Gloria Lalaba Shoda, who was at the scene of the protest, said the minister had sent a message for an emergency meeting on the matter.

She said it is after the meeting that a decision would be conveyed to the workers on the way forward.

But the vice chairman of the union, Comrade Degiri Issa Usman, said the minister erred by not confirming Philips as the director-general of the centre.

He called on the minister and the board of CLTC to do the needful in order not to prolong the crisis.