By Michael Oche |

Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC) has asked the federal government to hold the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) responsible for whatever crisis that may happen as a result of threat of NLC to shut the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) today.

LEADERSHIP reports that the NLC has said it will today picket the CAC over what it described as anti-labour activities of the management.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing journalists in Abuja, SSASCGOC general secretary, Ayo Olorunfemi said the issue for which NLC plans to picket the CAC is a matter affecting senior staff, stressing that it is therefore wrong for NLC to claim any form of jurisdiction on affairs that affects senior staff in CAC. He argued that it is SSASCGOC and TUC that have such power.

Olorunfemi said the National Industrial Court had on December 17, 2019

declared NLC’s affiliate, the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) as a junior staff union in line with the Trade Union Act.

He said the court also granted a perpetual injunction against AUPCTRE from unionizing any senior staff of Statutory Corporation in Nigeria.

He said that, “In view of the above, should NLC take any step against the judgement of NIC in CAC tomorrow or anytime, members of SSASCGOC and TUC Nationwide shall vehemently resist such action.”

He said further, “Nigeria is governed by rules of law and these include extant trade union laws and court judgements. The provisions of

the Trade Union Acts 2004 and 2005 clearly placed the jurisdiction of Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) as a Junior Staff.”