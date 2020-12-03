The Sermon

All praise is due to Allah Who made and perfected (all creatures) and Who made things according to a measure then guides them to their goal. He is the First without predecessor and the Last without successor.

The Evident with nothing above Him and the Innermost with nothing beyond Him. He creates and chooses whom He pleases, to choose is not theirs; glory be to Allah and exalted be He above what the disbelievers associate with Him. I bear witness that there is no deity worthy of worship except Allah and that Muhammad (sallallaahu alayhi wa sallam) is His servant and messenger. He conveyed the Message, fulfilled the trust, advised the world and struggled in the cause of Allah until his final days. May the peace and blessings of Allah be upon him, his immaculate family, companions and their followers until the Day of Judgment.

O servants of Allah, I advise you and myself to fear Allah Almighty for whoever fears Allah, He will make easy for him his affairs, and will increase his reward on the Day of Resurrection. O you who believe! Obey Allah and obey the Messenger and those among you who are in authority; whoever obeys Allah and His Messenger, he has indeed attained the greatest success.

Allah says: O you who believe! be careful of (your duty to) Allah with the care which is due to Him, and do not die unless you are Muslims (Quran 3: 102). O you who believe! be careful of (your duty to) Allah and speak the right word, He will put your deeds into a right state for you, and forgive you your faults; and whoever obeys Allah and His Apostle, he indeed achieves a mighty success (Quran 33: 71).

Servants of Allah, fear God Almighty and fear an affliction which may not smite those of you in particular who are unjust but rather engulf all.

HIV/AIDS

Brothers in faith, the Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) is a type of disease that spreads between individuals through blood transfusion or through a sexual process between a man and a woman, complicating health issues and making it more likely for the infected to develop opportunistic infections or diseases that would not usually cause illness in a person with a healthy immune system, as AIDS destroys the immune system in the human body.

The international community has designated the first day of December as the day of increased awareness campaign about this disease. This year in Nigeria, it is a day designated for the government, institutions and voluntary health organisations to look deeply into the extent of efforts and actions to combat AIDS in the country. Has the plan or approach taken succeeded in combating the disease? Or are there new steps that must be taken to succeed in the war against the disease by eliminating it completely?

Brothers of faith, it is instructive that AIDS is a dangerous disease which has incapacitated humanity regardless of technology and modern medical sciences given the fact that the world has remained unable to find its cure. And as you already know, Islam is a religion that cares a great deal about human health, being perpetually concerned about the life of man in this world and the hereafter. This is why Islamic scholars have made research and discoveries in the fields of medicine, looking into the causes of all kinds of diseases, including AIDS, as the first step to fighting them. The scholars ordered the prevention of all diseases, warned against infection and epidemics, urged medication, and permitted the sick or anyone afraid of disease in the case they perform ablution to opt in for tayammum (sand ablution). This is a glimpse of the many proofs that Islam has the highest regard for healthcare and disease prevention.

Brothers of Faith, the Nigerian government requires every member of the society to abide by the basic instructions regarding AIDS thereby saving ourselves from this disease. This year’s theme is “Examine yourself to know your status.” In the same manner, Islam commands Muslims to take utmost caution against anything capable of costing life. Allah says in the Glorious Qur’an: “And cast not yourselves to perdition through your own hands” (Quran 2: 195).

It is imperative to note that one might contract AIDS without being promiscuous but rather as a result of sin and or negligence. A person may be afflicted with the disease as a test, trial or punishment from Allah for He, the Blessed and Exalted, is the One who ordains the occurrence of things, good or bad. Whatever the matter, Allah is the source and origin of everything. The unfolding of events in a person’s life is a trial and affliction from which there is no escape. Allah says: “And we try you by evil and good by the way of probation; and to Us you shall be brought back” (Quran 21: 35) Brothers of faith, it is compulsory, therefore, to abstain from sins and all sorts of immorality such as fornication, homosexuality, falsehood, alcohol and drugs. That way, you will bask in safety from temptation, adversity and calamity.

The Sitting

All praise is due to Allah, the Creator. May His peace and blessings be upon the beloved great Prophet Muhammad (sallallaahu alayhi wa sallam).

Dear servants of Allah, know that those infected with AIDS are in need of special care and attention. It is never right to abandon them. Rather, they must be treated socially well while taking the necessary precautions. As for the afflicted with this disease, one must be positive and deep in prayers while submitting, in absolute contentment, to the will of God, as did Prophet Ayub when he was struck by a disease to which he had no idea of what to do so he called on his Lord as in this verse: “And Ayub, when he cried to his Lord, (saying): Harm has afflicted me, and Thou art the most Merciful of the merciful. Therefore We responded to him and took off what harm he had, and We gave him his family and the like of them with them: a mercy from Us and a reminder to the worshippers” (Quran 21: 83-84). Allah also says: “Those, when a misfortune befalls them, say: Surely we are Allah’s and to Him we shall surely return” (Quran 2: 156).

On the basis of the foregoing verses, a person living with HIV/AIDS should strive to seek help from God Almighty by adhering to medical instructions and neverdespair of the mercy of God Almighty. Allah says:“Say: O my servants! who have acted extravagantly against their own souls, do not despair of the mercy of Allah; surely Allah forgives the faults altogether; surely He is the Forgiving the Merciful” (Quran 39: 53). He also says: “And despair not of Allah’s mercy; surely none despairs of Allah’s mercy except the unbelieving people” (Quran 12: 87). Here is a message that one who suffers from AIDS should not despair of God’s help, as God is able to heal them or preserve their lives, such that they live with the disease for a long period just as some people live with serious diseases like blood pressure, diabetes and others for many years. Allah is indeed the greatest!

Brothers of faith, the severity of AIDS does not mean death, because death is estimated at its time, so a person does not die unless his time has come, as written in al-Lawh al-Mahfuz (the Preserved Tablet) thousands of years before his creation.