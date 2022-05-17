Vendease has expressed the need to put capacity-building initiative, CSR activities, inventory and finance management support to provide insights to address bakers needs.

This, it said, is also needed to manage food business efficiently to ultimately scale up, towards achieving food sufficiency, Africa’s leading Agri-foodtech start-up. The company, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, explained that, it would focus on inventory and finance management to provide education and relevant tools to help these bakers manage their businesses efficiently.

According to the head of Marketing, Febechi Archibong,”as a food tech brand, we are always seeking ways to impact and support the food value chain and you can agree that baked goods like bread are a staple in this clime. So, we thought, what better way to support than provide the right education and tools to help these small businesses grow?

“We know that artisanal and other relatively small-medium regional players who account for about 72% of the market, dominate the baked goods sub-sector. We cannot overemphasise the significance of this set of people.”

Also speaking, chairman of the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN), Lagos chapter, Alhaji Raji Omotunde, commended the initiative, citing the importance of knowledge sharing to the association and its members.

Vendease hopes to contribute to the growth of small businesses in the food sector in Lagos State through similar capacity-building initiatives.