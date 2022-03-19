The Nigerian Office, World Bank, on Thursday, said the port concession model of the Federal Government, that was rolled out in 2006, has been adjudged the best in Africa.

Speaking yesterday, a Senior Transport Specialist, World bank, Olatunji Ahmed, said World Bank Group would continue to partner Nigeria and other interested countries to develop transport infrastructure and services that are safe, green, efficient and inclusive.

Ahmed, who spoke, when the bank had a working visit to the, Nigerian Ports Authority’s head-office, on Thursday, stated that the Bank is happy, to partner, with the authority to provide the assistance to the Authority in the journey towards becoming the preferred destination of cargo in Africa.

The World Bank and IFC delegation, however, expressed organizations willingness, to work with NPA, in the improvement of port infrastructure, under a public private partnership arrangement between, the Authority and other third parties.

The bank, however, requested for a project tracker report on the actions and milestones recorded in the port concession programme so far.

Ahmed, also said that the world bank would assist the Authority in its review of the concession agreements with terminal operators, including governance; pricing; operations; transit/exit from the port; traffic management and other key issues, as outlined in the concession framework.

Speaking earlier, the managing director, Nigerian Ports Authority, Mohammed Bello-Koko, stated that the port concession exercise has clearly enhanced Nigeria’s goal of becoming the leading blue economy in Africa.

He added that his administration’s focus is to facilitate a port-led industrialization in the country through infrastructural renewal and deployment of modern technology tools.

The NPA helmsman told the delegation from the World Bank Nigeria Office and Christian Mulamula, Principal Investment Officer – Infrastructure (IFC), that the Authority duly appreciates the excellent support provided by the World Bank under its private participation in infrastructure (PPI) scheme.

“We at NPA, fully appreciate, that efficient port operations will enable our government and businesses provide services that are affordable and sustainable, leading to reduced poverty and inequality.

He urged the Bank to sustain the support and synergy, especially now, that the Authority is in search of alternative funding sources to bridge its infrastructure gaps.

“We look forward to better collaboration with the Bank in the development of more mega or deep-sea ports across the country with world class facilities, high quality and efficient operating system, like the Lekki Deep Seaport is now our priority,” he declared.

Speaking further, he said, “with the quality of attention being paid by, the Federal Government, to port infrastructure renewal, we are confident that moving goods to and from Nigerian ports would soon be top of the range, cost efficient and will be comparable with the leading ports of the world.”

“We have made remarkable progress tackling the intractable traffic gridlock on the port access roads with the deployment of an electronic call-up system for trucks, called Eto, there is room for improvement, the Apapa axis is good, but, on the Tin-Can axis, we’re calling for a quick fix before the rains,” he appealed.