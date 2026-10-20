The World Bank Group has launched its first digital strategy, targeting a projected 780 million-job gap in developing countries as 1.2 billion young people reach working age over the next 10 to 15 years, while their economies are expected to create only about 420 million jobs.

“Digital technology can help countries create jobs and make scarce resources go further. Realising that potential requires a comprehensive approach—from reliable connectivity and affordable devices to digital skills and useful services,” said World Bank Group president, Ajay Banga.

The strategy seeks to expand affordable digital access, improve public and private services, and create jobs by focusing on four priorities: expanding connectivity; making devices and data more affordable; strengthening digital services and skills; and helping countries prepare to benefit from artificial intelligence (AI).

“Our first digital strategy brings these pieces together, helping countries build the foundations to benefit from today’s digital tools and the promise of small AI—AI for the people,” Banga said.

The launch comes as developing countries face constrained resources and a growing need for jobs. The World Bank said more than two billion people remained offline globally in 2025.

It added that only 23 per cent of people in low-income countries used the internet, compared with 94 per cent in high-income countries. Many people, it said, live within network coverage but cannot afford a smartphone or data, lack digital skills, or have limited access to relevant services.

The bank said digital technology could support job creation across five priority sectors: infrastructure and energy, agribusiness, health care, tourism, and value-added manufacturing.

It said technology could help businesses reach customers, raise productivity and access finance, while reducing the cost of delivering public services.

Under the strategy, the World Bank Group will help countries close gaps across the network, from international cables and national connections to the networks serving homes, businesses, schools and clinics.

Its approach includes supporting shared infrastructure, encouraging competition, and using public finance and guarantees to attract private investment into underserved markets. Where electricity and connectivity are both lacking, the strategy supports planning them together.

The bank will also support efforts to lower the cost of entry-level smartphones and broadband services. It said partnerships with manufacturers, mobile operators, financial institutions and refurbishment businesses could reduce prices and expand responsible options for paying over time.

The World Bank Group will support reliable systems for digital identification, payments and secure information-sharing to make public and private services easier to access.

It will also help countries strengthen digital literacy and employment-linked training, so that more people and small businesses can use technology safely and productively.

On AI, the strategy will help countries strengthen connectivity, access computing resources, develop usable local data and build skills.

It emphasises practical uses of “small AI”—tools adapted to specific tasks and local conditions—such as helping farmers identify crop disease, supporting health workers or helping businesses manage inventory.

Safeguards covering privacy, cybersecurity and fraud protection will run across all four priorities, the bank said.

Alongside the strategy, the World Bank Group announced the AI Infrastructure and Readiness Initiative, a new effort to help governments in emerging markets access affordable computing capacity and put small AI to productive use.

The initiative will provide shared, pay-as-you-go graphics processing unit (GPU) infrastructure. GPUs are specialised computing hardware used to develop and run AI applications.

The bank described the approach as a practical alternative to standalone national data centres. It will initially focus on Africa and Latin America, with Cassava Technologies and NVIDIA as knowledge partners.

The World Bank Group said the overall aim was to help countries turn digital access into higher productivity, better services and more opportunities to earn a living.�