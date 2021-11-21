The senior social development specialist with the World Bank, Mr Micheal Ilesanmi, said in Birnin Kebbi that the bank had concluded arrangements with the state government to empower women with soft loans aimed at improving their small businesses.

Mr Ilesanmi who was the task team leader of the implementation mission of the project disclosed this to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu when he led a team from the bank on a courtesy visit at Government House in Birnin Kebbi.

He said, ‘’Your Excellency, we are in Kebbi State for an implementation support mission project which is the first standard loans scheme for women’s empowerment funded by the World Bank with the support of your government.

‘’It is being implemented in six states, each in the six geopolitical zones and is expected to be operated in three local government areas of Kebbi State namely; Ngaski, Maiyama and Argungu respectively,” he added.

Mr Ilesanmi who commended the governor for steering the Anchor Borrowers Programme in Kebbi and states in northern Nigeria also noted that tremendous achievements had been recorded towards the implementation of loans scheme in the state.

Responding, Governor Bagudu said the project would involve 54,000 women in the state.

He said the state welcomed the project and would support the bank on the scheme.