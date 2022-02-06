The Nigerian Cancer Society has said that Nigeria needs 300 radiotherapy machines to close the existing huge cancer treatment gap in the country.

The president, Nigerian Cancer Society, Dr. Adamu Umar, stated this in Abuja at a press briefing to mark the 2022 World Cancer Day, themed: ‘close the care gap’. Quoting the World Health Organisation (WHO) statistics, Umar said; “Nigeria should have at least 300 cancer treatment machines (radiotherapy machines), as opposed to the less than 10 of such machines that are currently operational in the country.”

With less than10 radiotherapy machines instead of 300, it means there is 97 per cent deficit. This, Umar said had created a big gap in cancer care in the country. He, therefore, urged government at all levels to ensure equitable distribution of health infrastructure to intensify preventive and regular screening services.

The coordinator, Africa Health Budget Network (AHBN), Aminu Magashi, identified access to care as a challenge to cancer patients, especially in Nigeria. Represented by AHBN’s senior programme and partnership officer, Obinna Onuoha, Magashi, he advocated for access to appropriate and adequate care for cancer patients.

Speaking on cancer and mental health, the convener, Africa Mental Health Reform Consortium (AMHEC), Ameh Zion Abba, said cancer diagnosis could affect the emotional health of patients, families, and caregivers.

