The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced new dates for next month’s double-legs FIFA 2022 World Cup play-off between the Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Black Stars of Ghana.

The continental body on Monday informed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) that the Super Eagles will now take on perennial west African arch rival Ghana’s Black Stars on March 25 and 29, 2022 respectively.

The first leg of the double-header clash at the Cape Coast Stadium, earlier scheduled to be played on Thursday, March 24, will now take place on Friday, March 25, starting from 7:30 pm Ghana time, which will be 8:30 pm in Nigeria. The return leg clash will hold at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29 as against the earlier date of Sunday, March 27, 2022.

The winners over the two legs will advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup slated for Qatar.

