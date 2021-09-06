Ahead of Tuesday Matchday2 of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier, head coach of the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde, Pedro Leitoo Brito (Bubista), has declared war against the Super Eagles, saying he has the quality needed to beat the three time African champions and Group C leaders.

A win for the Blue Sharks in Mindelo would send them to the top of Group C, and their Portuguese gaffer is aiming for nothing else.

Cape Verde are currently second behind Nigeria in the Group C table after securing a 1-1 away draw against Central African Republic on matchday-1, while the Super Eagles won 2-0 at home against Liberia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, admitted that every match would be difficult for Nigeria in their Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifier campaign in Group C.

The Leicester City striker, who scored a brace for Nigeria in their 2-0 victory over the Lone Star of Liberia at Teslim Balogun Stadium on Friday, said that the players are aware that the Group will not be easy one for the three-times African champions.

“It’s not going to be an easy group for Nigeria, we know that the other countries have good players as we do, we are focused on the game against Cape Verde and after that, we will take each game as they come,” he said.

The former Manchester City forward who will miss the match against Cape Verde due to UK COVID-19 rule said that he is working hard on replicating his performance in Leicester City for the national team during the qualifying series.

“I’m working hard on myself to give my best for Nigeria, just like the other players, we know what is at stake, we are going out for the win” he concluded.