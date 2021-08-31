14 players are in Super Eagles’ camp at the Eko hotel and Suites, Lagos after the arrival of Captain Ahmed Musa, Shehu Abdullahi and Samuel Kalu late Monday for Friday’s Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against the Lone Star of Liberia.

Veteran defender Kenneth Omeruo was among the first arrivals that included South Africa-based goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, England –based quartet of Alex Iwobi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, former junior international Kingsley Michael, Abia Warriors’ Adekunle Adeleke, goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, and forwards Henry Onyekuru and Chidera Ejuke.

Other invited players including vice-captain William Ekong, Leon Balogun, Olaoluwa Aina, Tyronne Ebuehi and Chidozie Awaziem, Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Terem Moffi and Joseph Ayodele-Aribo were being expected at the team’s abode yesterday’s night and this morning ahead of their first training session later today.

The three –time African champions will lock horns tango with their Liberian counterparts at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Friday, September 3in one of the Day1 fixtures for Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, before facing the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde four days later at the Estádio Municipal Adérito Sena, Mindelo.

Friday’s encounter will be the first FIFA World Cup qualifying game in Lagos since the Eagles defeated the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in a 2002 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the adjacent National Stadium, Surulere in June 2000.