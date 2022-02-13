By Salifu Usman, Abuja

President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) ,Mr.Igoche Mark, has congratulated the Nigerian senior women basketball team, D’Tigress, for their heroic 67-65 victory against France at the ongoing FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Serbia.

The Nigerian ladies overcome their French counterparts 67-65 on Friday’s evening to bounce to winning way after losing their opening match 75-90 to China on Thursday.

The keenly contested game saw the African champions overcoming a 17 points deficit during the first quarter of the game.

Mark while congratulating the Nigerian girls for the historic feat, said the team showed the true Nigerian spirit, defying the odds to beat the fifth best Women’s Basketball Team in the FIBA rankings.

“Congratulations our dear Champions., have never doubted your abilities.

“Thank you for putting up a good fight.You have made the federation proud and the country is proud by your performance.You defied every odd to beat one of the best basketball team in the world, that’s the Nigerian spirit.

You have conquered Africa, this is the time to rule the world as we rooting solidly behind against Mali in your next game.Keep soaring higher.”Mark stated.

