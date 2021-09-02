Some football fans in Lagos have charged the Super Eagles to ensure they defeat Liberia in matchday1 of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Friday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.The Confederation of Africa football (CAF) has given the nod that 5,000 fans should be allowed into the Stadium with a sitting capacity of 21,000 for the game in adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

The last time the Super Eagles played a competitive match in Lagos was last April when Nigeria defeated Lesotho 3-0 in their last 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sports ahead of Friday’s match, a football fan from Igando, Fego Agarry, expressed excitement for the Super Eagles return to the commercial city of the country while urging them to defeat Liberia.

“I’m so excited that I will see the Super Eagles play in Lagos again. We expect them to defeat Liberia about 4-0 to get all 3 points, ” he said.

Another fan in Ojodu Berger, Odunayo Popoola, promised to be one of the 5,000 fans that would be at the stadium to cheer the Super Eagles to victory.

“I will do my best to ensure that I watch the Nigeria match against Liberia on Friday, I can’t wait to see the game live, Gernot Rohr must deliver the 3 points.

Also Kayode Davis, from Surulere, said Liberia should not score a goal against the Super Eagles due to the quality of players at Gernot Rohr’s disposal.

“Liberia must not score a goal against us, we have the best of players looking at the two teams. We must get all three points from the match,” he said.