Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team coach, Akeem Busari, has been nominated for the 2026 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Coach of the Year award following his historic triumph with the Flamingos at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Busari earned the nomination after guiding Nigeria to their first-ever U-17 Women’s World Cup title, with the Flamingos defeating Japan 2-1 in the final in Rabat, Morocco, on November 7.

The Nigerian tactician is among 10 nominees unveiled by CAF on Tuesday in its final list for the women’s categories of the 2026 CAF Awards.

Other contenders for the coaching prize are Farid Benstiti of Algeria, Silveria Nedio of Cabo Verde, Valentine Nguele of Cameroon, Kim Lars Bjorkegren of Ghana, Lovemore Fazili of Malawi, Hicham Drissi of AS FAR, Jorge Vilda of Morocco, Desiree Ellis of South Africa and Bakari Nyundo Shime of Tanzania.

CAF said the final three women’s award categories were announced following the conclusion of the CAF Women’s Champions League in Egypt on Sunday, November 15.

The continental football governing body explained that the announcement was delayed to allow performances at the women’s premier club competition to be considered before the nominees were finalised.

“The three categories were held back to ensure that performances at Africa’s premier women’s club competition could be considered before the nominees were finalised,” CAF said.

The other two categories are Women’s Interclub Player of the Year and Women’s Club of the Year.

Nigeria’s Busari will face strong competition from established coaches, including South Africa’s Ellis, who has continued to make her mark in women’s football, and Morocco’s Vilda, as he seeks to cap his remarkable year with individual recognition.

The 2026 CAF Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Professor Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Arts, popularly known as the National Theatre, in Lagos on Wednesday, December 2, beginning at 7pm local time.

Voting for the awards commenced on November 5 and will close on November 20, with CAF member associations, clubs, eligible coaches and team captains participating in the selection process.

FULL LIST OF CAF WOMEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Farid Benstiti (Algeria)

Silveria Nedio (Cabo Verde)

Valentine Nguele (Cameroon)

Kim Lars Bjorkegren (Ghana)

Lovemore Fazili (Malawi)

Hicham Drissi (AS FAR)

Jorge Vilda (Morocco)

Akeem Busari (Nigeria U-17)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Bakari Nyundo Shime (Tanzania)

CAF WOMEN’S INTERCLUB PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Charlene Meyong (Cameroon/Lekié FF)

Orline Segning (Cameroon/Lekié FF)

Prisca Mache Talla (Cameroon/Lekié FF)

Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco/AS FAR)

Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco/AS FAR)

Imane Touriss (Morocco/AS FAR)

Khadija Er-Rmichi (Morocco/AS FAR)

Lebohang Ramalepe (South Africa/Mamelodi Sundowns)

Karabo Dhlamini (South Africa/Mamelodi Sundowns)

Ronnel Donnelly (South Africa/Mamelodi Sundowns)

Agnes Nabukenya (Uganda/Kawempe Muslim Ladies)

CAF WOMEN’S CLUB OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Lekié FF (Cameroon)

FC Masar (Egypt)

USFAS (Mali)

AS FAR (Morocco)

FUS Rabat (Morocco)

Ampem Darkoa (Ghana)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Kawempe Muslim Ladies (Uganda)