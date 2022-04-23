The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has pledged its commitment to meet its obligations in preserving the environment and ensuring that nature serves all that depend on it for lives and livelihood responsibly.

The FCT minister of state, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, who spoke at the commemoration of the World Earth Day in Abuja, called on the education sector to ensure that environmental subjects are taught in schools from foundation classes.

Aliyu who was represented by the FCTA permanent secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, also called on community-based organisations to be fully involved in spreading the message and taking positive actions to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

She described the commitment of the majority of nations across the world to keep faith with efforts of protecting the environment including resolutions reached at the world climate change conference as heartwarming and encouraging.

The minister expressed regret that due to human activities such as overconsumption, population growth and technology, the biophysical environment was being degraded resulting in adverse and extreme weather phenomena such as flooding, heatwaves, hurricanes, typhoons, and desertification.

In his remarks, the FCTA permanent secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, who was represented by the director of operations, planning and strategy, Mr. Atang Samuel, said the occasion provided the global community a sense of shared responsibility and a common goal to protect the earth.