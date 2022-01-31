Nigeria is reported to have about 10 million out of school children. As the world celebrates World Education Day, what has Kaduna State Government been doing to bridge this gap in the last six years?

Yes, that is a very grim statistic I would say. Certainly, Kaduna state has been doing a lot. When this administration came into power, the first thing that it did was to declare a state of emergency in the education sector, specifically about out of school children. We have signed up to a programme called Reaching Out of School Children with Islamic Development Bank, its being implemented now. We then embarked on renovation of schools and we are still doing that. We inherited schools in deplorable conditions; schools with blown roofs, schools without chairs and desks and pupils were sitting on the floor. Most of the schools lacked toilets.

We have also built new schools, we are trying to provide furniture and appropriate teaching aids and to make learning more conducive. Education is free from primary to secondary school in Kaduna state; no hidden charges like PTA levies and so on. We have introduced the school feeding programme for our boarding schools. We have also provided free uniforms for our primary school pupils up to Junior Secondary School students. And we have what we called Edumarshalls. These are Education Marshalls or volunteers in the various communities that ensured that students or pupils roaming the streets during school hours are taken to school. Sometimes their parents are even contacted and asked why their children were not in school. So, this has also helped improve the school enrolment and retention of pupils and students and hopefully that would equally improve the completion rate.

Apart from infrastructural development, what has the government done in terms of improving the quality of education generally?

An adage says that ‘’what you are is what you get’’. We started by checking our teachers, they are the ones that are giving the knowledge to our young ones. We did what we called competency tests for our teachers to even know if they are capable of imparting the knowledge. We disengaged those that failed the test and employed more teachers that are competent. Apart from that, we employed science, English and Maths teachers. Since English is the language of instruction, we expect that our pupils and students should be able to comprehend English so that they can sit for whatever exam and even understand the lessons being taught. As part of our education reforms, the Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority, formerly known as Education Resource Center, is now responsible for improving quality through monitoring and evaluation and also supervision to ensure that the correct curriculum is followed and that the students are actually learning and they are being taught properly.

How is the Ministry encouraging girl child education, which has been a challenge, especially in the north?

Well, government has taken it holistically, first by banning hawking, you know I mentioned that primary and secondary education is now compulsory in Kaduna State. So, that has also made our girl-child to move to the classroom. And of course, we have embarked on sensitisation and advocacy and we hope that the media would also join us in this regard to do more, for the society at large. I also want to seize this opportunity to call on fellow parents to please ensure that their children go to school, it is free for primary and secondary and pupils and students are fed in school; so, we are sure that our children will not be hungry. And we also urge pupils and students to please persevere, you know nothing comes easy. You cannot say I don’t want to go to school and you expect to grow and become something later in life. If the period passes, it’s more difficult for you to cope with studies. You don’t want to 17 year-olds in primary school or 29 in secondary school, sometimes it has happened but you would rather not be at that level.

And there is a programme we are working with the World Bank, which is called the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment. It is specifically targeted at the girl child to ensure that she stays in school, completes school and in the process also learns some skills that would make her self-sufficient and empowered.

Is there a special arrangement for people with Special Needs, so that they are also not left behind?

Yes. You know we have a school for people with special needs in Kaduna here and we are working to improve the atmosphere there by providing the right teaching aids. When I mentioned infrastructure, I forgot to mention that we also invested in teaching and learning aids, mobile teaching and equipment. So, we are also calling on religious organizations, well-meaning individuals in and outside Kaduna to donate learning materials like braille books. I must mention one or two partners, private schools that have donated to us. The association for the blind and Zamani College Kaduna have given us braille books and teaching aids. We are also in partnership with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and some private organisations to improve the Special Needs Education sub-sector. It’s targeting marginalised schools and communities, so we feel that Kaduna State School for Special Needs is one of those. You know, catering for the education needs of pupils and students with Special Needs is not for government alone, it should be a collective effort. So, yes, we are doing something.

Have all these investments and efforts by the state government paid off in terms of improving standard of education?

Yes. If you look at 2018/2019 performance in terms of our WASCCE results, we were far below the national average. We only had 24.9% I think or thereabout definitely in 2019/2020 we improved to 50%, which is still below the national average but you can see the leap; we had about 50% improvement. You know, these things are gradual because the decay was so long which affected everything in the education sector, including method of instruction, infrastructure, enrolment, retention and completion rates of pupils and students.

Pupils and students were sitting on floors and but we are making progress. There have been improvements but of course we want more, we think we can do much better. Amongst the northern states, Kaduna state has been tops but that is not what we wanted, we want to be tops in the whole country and even in West Africa. Our state has gone for some competitions and we are encouraging them to do more, we are entering them into more competitions. Part of the problems is that urban area is more likely to produce better results than the rural areas, so we have now introduced what we call Mentors; these are retired principals who can give more to the society. These mentors cover three or four schools and they do mentoring so that would improve the education level.

What is your vision for the education sector going forward?

I want access to education first and foremost, I want to see a situation where our pupils, especially those in the early years, doing well, because that is the foundation. Once we get the foundation right, we can always build on that. I also want to see Special Needs students getting more access to education, I want their parents to bring them to school let them also learn. So in the early years, I want to see us encouraging inclusion, I want to see us encouraging the girls to get an education. Incidentally, the girls did better than the boys in the exams I talked about earlier. That is what I want to see, even our tertiary level, I want to see improvement in that. Generally, access to education for our early years and conducive environment.

So, I would veer off the path now and talk about something that is a bit sensitive. I want to also seize this opportunity to say, we have given out contracts to some contractors to build schools and to renovate some of them but they have not done so and they have collected money. So, I would urge them to please come and fix the schools that they were paid to renovate, to equip or to build because if there is conducive environment, there is no reason why our children will not do well.

Failing to do that, would they be prosecuted?

I hope so. It is not within my purview but I do hope they would be prosecuted for failing to execute the contract they have been paid for and the earlier the better.

EDU Facts

1] Kaduna State Government has declared primary and secondary education free and compulsory in the state;

2] It has abolished all forms of levies and PTA charges in all public primary and secondary schools;

3] In 2019, the government set aside N2 billion as seed money for the revamped Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board for eligible citizens to access;

4] In 2020, N4.7 billion was made available for scholarships and loans;

5] Federal and state government employees, including workers in the organised private sector who wish to further their education, can access up to N5 million loan, payable over a period of five years at a single digit interest of 8%;

6] Government has completely overhauled 15 selected historic schools across Kaduna state;

7] It has constructed new storey buildings in 30 primary schools which have high population density across the state;

8] The government secured full accreditation of the National Universities Commission (NUC) for Twenty (20) Programmes at the Kaduna State University (KASU) in May 2018;

9] In February 2020, KASU secured final accreditation for its medical programme;

10] Six Science Secondary Schools are being constructed at Pambegua (Kubau LGA), Hunkuyi (Kudan LGA), Rigachikun (Igabi LGA), Buruku (Chikun LGA), Jere (Kagarko LGA) and Manchok (Kaura LGA).