Dettol Nigeria recently made product donations to the federal government through the Federal Medical Centre(FMC), Abuja as part of its activities to mark the 2022 World Hygiene Day.

This, the brand said, was living up to its purpose of protecting life by reducing the burden of illness and its fight to make good hygiene a reality.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) stated that, “every year, hundreds of millions of patients are affected by health care-associated infections, leading to the death of one in 10 infected patients. Hand hygiene is one of the most critical and proven measures to reduce this avoidable harm.

“The World Hand Hygiene Day is set aside as a day to reiterate the importance of hand hygiene as a medium to prevent infections and to save lives.”

The 2022 World Hygiene Day held on May 5, 2022 with the theme, ‘Unite for Safety: Clean Your Hands’ is focused on recognising that, through cleaning of hands, one can add to a facility’s culture of safety and quality, and that this will, in turn, encourage people to clean hands at the right times and with the right products.

Speaking on the donation, the general manager of Reckitt Sub-Sahara Africa, Akbar Ali Shah said: “hand hygiene is a key protective measure against infectious diseases and helps prevent further transmission.

“As we have seen recently, hand cleaning is at the core of emergency responses to many infectious diseases, such as Influenza and COVID-19, and it continues to be an essential tool for infection prevention and control everywhere.

“Dettol is leading the change as we prioritise the culture of clean hands through our solutions of antibacterial products, hence, we encourage individuals at all levels on the need for regular hand-washing to prevent infections and save lives.”

Acknowledging receipt of the products on behalf of the hospital management, chief medical director, Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, Prof Saad Ahmed represented by the head, Clinical Services, FMC, Dr. Ezechila Joseph, said, Nigerians must continue to be united in the fight against Covid-19 and other diseases.

He stated that, “as we come to mark this World Hand Hygiene Day, let’s unite, let this consciousness and awareness be rekindled in us so that we ensure that everyone and no one is left behind. Because only one person not adhering and not uniting can become a hazard to every one of us.”

Products donated were; Dettol Liquid Handwash and Dettol Hand Sanitisers. The products will be used by the medical facility to ensure a safe and secure environment for optimal healthcare outcomes.