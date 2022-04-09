As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to commemorate the 2022 World Health Day, the minister of state for health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Momora, has expressed the federal government’s commitment to meeting the WHO air quality guidelines, and shifting the country towards a green economy by 2030.

The minister, who stated this on Thursday, at the a press briefing to mark the World Health Day, themed: “Our planet, Our health”, in Abuja, said the government will achieve this through implementation of policies that reduce the use of fossil fuels.

He said in “line with the World Health Day theme, the government will bring together experts, policymakers, stakeholders, and development partners to set up a committee to discuss on the central scientific issues to improving and benefiting from healthy planet and respect for the integrity of living creature.’

“The Federal Ministry of Health will reflect on the need for strategic ideas and priorities, which should be worked on in more detail through prioritising long term decision-making that stabilises the welfare and security of Nigerians and their environment, prioritising efforts that will keep the private sector and other socio-economic organisations’ environmental and their health goals in safe hands.

“Implementing policies that reduce the use of fossil fuels, fossil fuels subsidies, its exploration and shift projects to increase clean energy production and use, increasing fossil fuels related tax as an incentive for carbon reduction, implementing the WHO air quality guidelines and shifting the country towards a green economy by 2030.’

These, Mamora said will serve as the basis for a framework for an Action Plan towards reducing human and planetary health threats.

He, however, said that the Federal Ministry of Health alone cannot achieve this, stating that various multidisciplinary and Multisectoral actions and initiatives are required at the national, regional, local, and individual levels.

In his remarks, the World Health Organisation (WHO) deputy country representative in Nigeria, Alexander Chimbaru, noted that during the past two decades, most public health events have been climate-related, whether they were vector- or water-borne, transmitted from animals to humans, or the result of natural disasters.