BY INNOCENT ODOH with Agency

Reports

World leaders have denounced the military takeover of a democratically elected government in Myanmar yesterday, less than 10 years after it handed over power to a civilian government, describing it as

“a serious blow to democracy”.

The international community in a

vehement opposition to the coup also

condemned the detention of de facto

leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, the president

U Win Myint and other senior figures

from the governing National League For

Democracy (NLD).

The military said yesterday it carried out

the detentions in response to fraud in last

November’s general election, which Aung

San Suu Kyi’s NLD won by a landslide.

A statement on military-owned

television said Senior General Min Aung

Hlaing was now in control of the country

and that a state of emergency had been

imposed for one year.

The US has, however, threatened action

over the Myanmar coup as Australia called for release of detained leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi.

US president Joe Biden through a

spokeswoman said Washington was

“alarmed” by reports of the Myanmar

military’s “steps to undermine the

country’s democratic transition” as well as the arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders.

US Secretary of State, Antony J

Blinken, also expressed “grave concern”

in a statement and urged the military to

“reverse” its actions immediately.

Australia’s foreign minister Marise Payne

also expressed deep concern “at reports the Myanmar military is once again seeking to seize control of Myanmar and has detained State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint”.