BY INNOCENT ODOH with Agency
Reports
World leaders have denounced the military takeover of a democratically elected government in Myanmar yesterday, less than 10 years after it handed over power to a civilian government, describing it as
“a serious blow to democracy”.
The international community in a
vehement opposition to the coup also
condemned the detention of de facto
leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, the president
U Win Myint and other senior figures
from the governing National League For
Democracy (NLD).
The military said yesterday it carried out
the detentions in response to fraud in last
November’s general election, which Aung
San Suu Kyi’s NLD won by a landslide.
A statement on military-owned
television said Senior General Min Aung
Hlaing was now in control of the country
and that a state of emergency had been
imposed for one year.
The US has, however, threatened action
over the Myanmar coup as Australia called for release of detained leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi.
US president Joe Biden through a
spokeswoman said Washington was
“alarmed” by reports of the Myanmar
military’s “steps to undermine the
country’s democratic transition” as well as the arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders.
US Secretary of State, Antony J
Blinken, also expressed “grave concern”
in a statement and urged the military to
“reverse” its actions immediately.
Australia’s foreign minister Marise Payne
also expressed deep concern “at reports the Myanmar military is once again seeking to seize control of Myanmar and has detained State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint”.