International advocacy organisation, Global Citizen, has said more than US$1.1 billion, 157 million trees, and more 60 million COVID-19 vaccines have been pledged by various governments, NGOs, and the private sector on the back of the organisation’s month-long countdown for the G20 to address the pandemic, hunger and climate challenges, ahead of the G20 and COP26 summits.

The campaign saw 1.1 million actions and over 70 commitments, thanks to the efforts of many hard working and dedicated partners.

Global Citizen recently held a 24-hour global broadcast and streaming event with performances and speeches by artists and world leaders from Lagos, London, Los Angeles, New York City, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, Seoul, Sydney and more. While Grammy Award-winning Nigerian artiste Burna Boy performed at the New York event, renowned Afrobeat singer-songwriter Femi Kuti performed in Lagos alongside his hugely talented son Made Kuti, as well as superstar acts Davido and Tiwa Savage. Viewers across Africa have the chance to watch all the highlights from Global Citizen Live on Saturday, 2nd October at 4pm WAT/5pm CAT on Multichoice – Mnet channel 10.

The Global Citizen campaign charged world leaders, businesses and philanthropists to urgently commit resources to meet the $15-20 billion funding shortfall of the US$100 billion promised annually to the most vulnerable countries confronting climate change; businesses to help curb emissions through joining the Race to Zero and pledging 1 billion additional trees by 2022 in support of the 1t.org ambition to conserve, restore and grow one trillion trees this decade; $6 billion to provide food to 41 million people facing famine; 2 billion COVID-19 vaccines to be redistributed to low-income countries by the end of 2021; and for Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna to Share mRNA Technology with Africa.

According to a statement by Global Citizen, some of the countries and organisations that have announced commitments towards defending the planet and defeating poverty through the course of the Global Citizen Live campaign include: