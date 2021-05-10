ADVERTISEMENT

By Adegwu John, Abuja

As the world marks this year’s World Lupus Day on Monday, Arise Monalisa Foundation (AMF) has embarked on a sensitisation campaign to enlighten Nigerians on the danger of Lupus disease and the need to adopt healthy lifestyles as measures to prevent it.

Founder of the Foundation, Monalisa Chinda-Coker, who addressed residents briefly after a two-kilometer sensitisation walk to raise awareness on Lupus in Abuja at the weekend, said the campaign was necessary in order to draw the attention of stakeholders in the health sector to the sufferings and debilitating impact of lupus on people suffering the disease, with a view to address the need for improved healthcare services to the patients and as well increase research into the causes and cure for Lupus.

Lupus, which is an emerging disease, occurs when the body system attacks its own tissues and organs, resulting in inflammation that may affect various body organs including the skin, kidneys, brain, blood cells, lungs, heart and the joints.

Chinda-Coker, who advised Nigerians to avoid self medication and adopt healthy lifestyles, said even though not much was known about the cause of the disease but attributions could be made to genetic and environmental factors which trigger patients with Lupus to experience a loss of self-tolerance with symptoms of which include fatigue, pain and swelling in the joints, sensitivity to light, chest pain, fever, headaches, among others.

A patient, Jacqueline Achu, who narrated her ordeal to LEADERSHIP, said she lives with the disease since 2003 and on daily meditation of 36 tablets.

While expressing pains over the disease, Achu added that the disease was not contagious but predominant among African, Arabian and Asian regions with high prevelance in women between the ages of 15-65, which could be triggered by heredity, harsh whether conditions, poverty and harsh medication.