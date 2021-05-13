BY IGHO OYOYO, Abuja

As Nigerians join the rest of the world to celebrate World Lupus Day (WLD), FCT minister of state, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has said that enlightenment campaign and knowledge are the powerful tools that could defeat lupus or any existential challenge.

In a statement signed by the S.A. Media To FCT minister of state, Austine Elemue, the minister stated this at the 2021 World Lupus Day held in Abuja and organised by the Arise Monalisa Foundation.

She noted that in view of the complexities associated with this silent killer disease, public awareness and the impact that it has on the lives of those who are affected, must be scaled-up.

Aliyu, who described lupus as a common, but often overlooked disease, also lamented that lupus as a chronic autoimmune disease has affected approximately 5 million people globally.

The minister, who was represented by the acting executive secretary of FCT Primary Healthcare Board, Dr Iwot Ndaeyo, stressed that the singular fact that lupus is one of the most severe comorbidities and could lead to end-stage kidney disease and kidney failure, makes it the more scary.

“The medical difficulties associated with diagnosing and treating a

poorly understood disease have negative impact on those with lupus.

This is further compounded by a low level of public awareness and the

fact that most symptoms of lupus are not visible to others.

Collectively, these can lead to a greater emotional burden for

patients,” the minister stressed.

She used the occasion to caution against stigmatization of patients,

noting that those who recognise lupus as a disease mistakenly believed

that it is contagious, and that a poor knowledge like this could lead

to unnecessary social stigma for patients with lupus.

While pledging the commitment of the FCT administration to support any

organisation or group aimed at bringing to an end the devastating

impact of lupus, she, however, called on critical stakeholders to make

lupus visible using every available medium to show the world the many

faces of lupus and its impact on patients.

