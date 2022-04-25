The long awaited rollout of the malaria vaccine RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S) for children will commence in 2023, LEADERSHIP checks reveal.

The vaccine, which was first piloted in 2019 has reached more than one million African children through the pilot introductions in Malawi, Ghana and Kenya, even as the Gavi application window for the vaccine would be opened to other malaria endemic countries in June and closes by September, 2022.

The checks further revealed that the vaccine will be disbursed to interested countries by 2023.

LEADERSHIP learnt that Nigeria and three other countries have already written officially to express interest in the vaccine.

RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S) vaccine is the world’s first malaria vaccine shown to provide partial protection against malaria in children under five, and is the first-ever vaccine against a human parasite recommended for use by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Significant evidence has been shown that the RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S) vaccine could contribute to the malaria fight in a very great way.

These findings paved the way for the historic October 2021 WHO recommendation for the expanded use of RTS,S among children living in settings with moderate to high malaria transmission, says WHO, adding that, if widely deployed, it is estimated that the vaccine could save the lives of an additional 40 000 to 80 000 African children each year.

As the world commemorates this year’s World Malaria Day, the Africa lead, vaccine implementation at Program for Appropriate Technology in Health (PATH), John Bawa, at a webinar, organised by the African Media and Malaria Research Network (AMMREN), in collaboration with PATH and Kintampo Health Research Centre (KHRC), said so far, no evidence in the pilot evaluations that the safety signals seen in the phase 3 were related to the RTS,S/AS01 vaccine.

Bawa said the vaccine introduction resulted in a substantial and statistically significant reduction in hospitalised severe malaria and hospitalisation with malaria infection among children age-eligible for vaccination when introduced in the real-world setting. He added that this confirms the vaccine can have substantial benefit to reduce child illness and death from malaria.

With these achievements in the pilot countries, Bawa told LEADERSHIP that the next step is to deploy the vaccine to other endemic countries, while disclosing that the Gavi application window for the vaccine is going to be opened to countries by June and closes by September, 2022, stating however that it will be reopened by January 2023.

To prepare for the surge in the procurement of the vaccine, the Africa Lead revealed that, “The patent transfer has been made between GSK and Biotech of India, which is the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world. The arrangement for the patent transfer was done last year. Biotech has put in place a system for prompt manufacturing of the vaccine.”

The organisation said more than $155 million has been secured from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to support the introduction, procurement and delivery of the malaria vaccine for Gavi-eligible countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

The director, Centre for Malaria Diagnosis, Research, Capacity Building and Policy, University of Lagos, Prof Wellington Oyibo, told LEADERSHIP that the Federal Ministry of Health, together with the Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation malaria eradication project, have put structures in place to purchase the vaccine for the Nigerian children.

While the initial rollout of the vaccine may not go round the country, Oyibo said, the government has selected states with the highest burden of the endemic to start with.

On the economic impact of malaria in Nigeria, Oyibo told LEADERSHIP that a study pegged the economic cost of malaria in Nigeria at N120 billion annually due to the loss in working hours, hospitalisation, out of pocket expenses etc as a result of malaria parasite.

Oyibo, while quoting data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) stated that, although malaria infections in Nigeria rose from 52.5 million to 60.9 million between 2015 and 2019, the deaths from malaria decreased from 112,874 to 95,802 within the period.

He said the total number of people infected with malaria in Nigeria in 2019 was estimated at 61 million (60,959,012) persons, with Lagos State with the lowest prevalence while Kebbi State with the highest prevalence rate.

Looking at this figure, Oyibo said prevention is still the best option, adding that the country may not vaccinate everyone at once. He also said that the malaria vaccine will be inculcated into the routine immunisation for children.

Oyibo however emphasised the fact that the malaria vaccine alone cannot help the country reach zero malaria cases by 2030.

“It is important to note that what WHO recommended is a comprehensive package including the vaccine, effective case management, use of long-lasting insecticide nets (LLINs), indoor-residual spraying, use of preventive therapy among pregnant women, keeping clean the environment among other intervention tools,” he added.

World Malaria Day is marked annually on 25 April to focus global attention on malaria. This year’s theme is, “Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives.”

WHO said this year’s theme aligns with its call to urgently scale up innovation and the deployment of new tools in the fight against malaria, while advocating for equitable access to malaria prevention and treatment, within the context of building health system resilience.

WHO regional director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, said the commemoration is an occasion to renew political commitment and encourage continued investment in malaria prevention and control.

“I call on countries and communities affected by malaria to work closely with development partners to advance our countries along the road to elimination, while contributing to the achievement of other Sustainable Development Goals,” she said.