As part of activities to commemorate this year’s World Malaria Day, the Nisa Premier Hospital has offered free medical services to over 100 people in Dakin Biyu community in Jabi, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking during the event, the head of department, business development, Nisa Premier Hospital, Williams Ewache, said the outreach was part of the hospital’s corporate social responsibilities.

Services offered during the outreach include blood pressure and blood sugar monitoring, free malaria testing and drugs, lecture on malaria prevention and control. Those who tested positive for malaria were given drugs while those with severe cases, high blood pressure and sugar level were referred to the hospital for proper medication.

Ewache said the hospital’s target was to reach at least 100 people in the community, both children and adults.

He said the choice of Jabi village was symbolic, saying the community is one of the communities benefiting from the hospital’s laudable objectives.

“We have embarked on several medical outreach because it’s part of our corporate social responsibilities.

“These people here will take the message further, we have started the advocacy, they will take it to the entire community and by extension the entire nation.

“We are actually ready to attend to 100 people, so everything we have here is meant to take care of 100 people,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Felix Maigari, thanked the hospital for the gesture, saying the knowledge he got during the lecture will help him to prevent malaria in his home.