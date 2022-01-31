January 30, 2022 was the third anniversary of World Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) Day. Congratulations to all Nigerians and most especially the Federal and State Ministries of Health on this memorable and glorious occasion.

The theme for this year was “Achieving Health Equity to End the Neglect of Poverty-related Diseases’’.

What are Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs)? Neglected Tropical Diseases comprise a group of tropical infections mostly common in developing nations of the world. They are communicable diseases and are especially common in low-income populations in developing regions of Africa, Asia and the Americas.

NTDs are usually long-term diseases that disable and disfigure. Chronic manifestations of NTDs generally are physically painful and socially stigmatised. These diseases are caused by a variety of pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, protozoa and helminthes.

Neglected tropical diseases are mostly found wherever there is extreme poverty, especially among the rural poor and low-income poverty-stricken and depraved urban populations. Everybody is at risk of NTDs.

Twenty NTDs are listed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), but Nigeria has prioritised 15 of them. Presently in the Nigeria, five out of these diseases are in focus for the purpose of funding, even though all of them are targeted for control, eradication and elimination.

These five NTDs are Onchocerciasis (River blindness), Schistosomiasis (Snail Fever or Bilharzias), Lymphatic Filariasis, Soil Transmitted Helminthiasis (Intestinal Worms) and Trachoma.

In line with the theme for this year, ‘Achieving Health Equity to End the Neglect of Poverty-related Diseases’, which is all about ensuring that everyone has the chance and the same opportunity to be as healthy as possible. This implies every community member across the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is expected to have unhindered access to qualitative healthcare irrespective of their socio-economic status, tribe, education and religious affinities.

In view of the theme for this year, the sensitisation and awareness creation on NTDs will specifically focus on how to end the menace of Schistosomiasis – one of the prevalent NTDs across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

SCHISTOSOMIASIS – A NEGLECTED TROPICAL DISEASE:

• Schistosomiasis, also known as Bilharzias or Snail Fever, is a primarily tropical parasitic disease caused by the larvae of one or more of five types of flatworms or blood flukes known as Schistosomes. More than 200 million people are infected globally. The prevalence of Schistosomiasis is very high in Africa and Nigeria has the highest burden of the disease in Africa.

CAUSES:

• Schistosomiasis is cause by by five species of schistosomes which include; S. mansoni, S. haematobium, S. Mekongi, S.Intercalatum and S. Japonicum.

• In Nigeria, there are two species of Schistosome, namely S. Mansoni and S. Haematobium.

• These two species are responsible for this disease.

MODE OF TRANSMISSION:

Infection occurs when skin comes in contact with contaminated fresh water in which certain types of snails that carry Schistosomes are living. Fresh water becomes contaminated by Schistsoma eggs when infected people urinate or defecate in the water. The eggs hatch, and if certain types of fresh snails are present in the water, the parasites develop and multiply inside the snails.

The parasites leave the snails and enter the water where it can survive for about 48 hours. Schistsoma parasites can penetrate the skin of persons who are wading, swimming, bathing, fishing, or washing in contaminated water. Within several weeks, parasites mature into adult worms, residing in the blood vessels of the body where the females produce eggs. Some of them travel to the bladder or intestine and are passed into the urine or stool.

SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS:

• General ill- feeling

• Tingling sensation or light rash (swimmer’s itch)

• Fever

• Aching

• Diarrhea

• Blood in the urine

• Difficulty in urinating

• Frequent urinating.

TREATMENT OF SCHISTOSMIASIS:

• The treatment of Schistosomiasis is done with Prazinquantel tablets.

• The dosage of Prazinquantel tablets per person depends on their weight or height since they are related, using dose poles. NTDs medicines are donated by Development partners and are also administered freely to community members in Nigeria.

PREVENTION AND CONTROL:

• Availability of clean water for personal and domestic use

• Sanitation and Health education to promote the use of latrine

• Education on personal hygiene such as hand washing and washing of fruits most especially before eating.

• Avoiding the used composted human feaces as fertilizer

• Avoiding swimming or wading in fresh water most especially in endemic communities.

• Drinking of safe water always. If your mouth or lips come in contact with water containing the parasites, you can become infected.

How can health equity to end the neglect of poverty-related diseases be achieved in Nigeria?

THE WAY FORWARD:

1. Since health equity can only thrive where there is absence of unfair, preferential and avoidable differences in healthcare among populations, communities and groups, therefore, adequate funding of NTDs activities by the government is not negotiable.

Health equity entails equal access to health by all and sundry, government in collaboration with various NGOs and good-spirited Nigerians should ensure adequate provision of basic social amenities and economic infrastructures for community members since NTDs is associated with poverty. There should be more inter-sectoral and inter-agency collaboration and synergy to promote NTDs activities in the country. More training most especially at the local level for capacity-building of NTDs team (Federal, State and Local NTDs Program managers and officers). The government should make adequate and timely provision for availability of emergency fund during NTDs outbreak. The various stakeholders, most especially at the grassroots should Increase their political will and commitment in order to eliminate Schistosomiasis disease and other NTDs in Nigeria. Healthcare workers in collaboration with National Orientation Agency (NOA) should engage seriously in high level community mobilidation, sensitisation, awareness creation and intensive health education to achieve health equity to end the neglect of poverty-related diseases in Nigeria. Finally, the media should focus more on NTDs in Nigeria.

Dr. Ogundipe is of the Dept of Public Health, Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS), FCTA, Abuja.