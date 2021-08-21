In commemoration of the 2021 World Photography Day, over 500 professional photographers under the aegis of Association of Professional Photographers Kaduna State (APPKS) have said amateur photography and use of android phones are posing a serious threat to their profession.

The chairman of the association, Ambassador Jimoh Otaru Kabiru, stated this while speaking with journalists in Kaduna.

“We have amateur photographers that are threats to us, they are not registered members, they are always at the opposite side even within the executive. They are threats to us but we are not fighting them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are trying to see how we can bring them let’s work as colleagues and speak with one voice so that outsiders will respect us.

“We are not saying they should not do the job but let there be a uniform price. Some of them don’t really know what photography is, when we come together we can do more,” he said.

He urged photographers not to see android phones as threats but have the photography spirit.

He said; “Some android phones can take good pictures but they are not built for that, because I can’t even imagine someone using phone to cover his or her daughter’s wedding”.

The chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), BM Auta called on members to have love for their job, saying no job pays more than photography.

Represented by the secretary, Mr. Abiodun Komolafe, he also called on members to show respect for one another.