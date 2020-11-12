ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Pneumonia has killed 2.5 million people worldwide as at 2019 including 700,000 children, and most pneumonia morbidities and deaths recorded in seven countries with Nigeria and India being the most hit Countries.

The Honourable Commissioner of Health in Kaduna State, Dr Amina Baloni who disclosed this while addressing a press conference in collaboration with the Paediatric Association of Nigeria (PAN), President – Elect Professor Olufemi Ogunrinde as part of activities marking the World Pneumonia day 2020 disclosed that Kaduna state reflects this grim picture of preventable deaths, with pneumonia accounting for 13% of death of children before they reach their fifth birthday.

She also disclosed that Kaduna state has the second highest burden of childhood pneumonia among the seven North-Western States in Nigeria.

She said, the World Pneumonia day was set aside basically to raise awareness about pneumonia, promote interventions to protect against, prevent, and treat pneumonia, and generate action to combat pneumonia.

“Pneumonia, though very much a preventable disease, still remains a tangible threat to the lives of under-5 children and the elderly. Every year, an estimated 155 million children under the age of 5 years are made sick by pneumonia. In 2019, pneumonia killed 2.5 million people worldwide, including 700,000 children.

“Most these pneumonia morbidities and pneumonia-deaths are in seven countries, with Nigeria and India being the most hit countries. The celebration of World Pneumonia Day helps to bring this kind of information to the front burner and, therefore, promote actions that can swiftly bring the ugly situation under control” she stressed.

She emphasized that the World Pneumonia Day 2020 is special because it is the first time it will take place during a global pandemic, the Covid-19.

“As of 6th November 2020, 47 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide with about 1.23 million deaths. The corresponding figures in Nigeria are 63,508 and 1,155 and in Kaduna State 2,670 and 44 respectively.

“Covid-19 is principally a respiratory tract infection and most people with the severe disease have Covid-19 pneumonia. It is estimated that Covid-19 will add about 1.9 million deaths to the already over 2 million people dying from pneumonia each year.

“Apart from killing so many adults in Nigeria, Covid-19 also disrupted maternal and newborn services such as immunization and caused poverty at both government and household levels. These are just a few examples of the deleterious effects of Covid-19.

“The Government of Kaduna State recognizes the need to work with the Global Coalition Against Child Pneumonia as represented by the Paediatric Association of Nigeria, UNICEF and other partners and stakeholders.

“Efforts would be scaled up to combat the risk factors for pneumonia, such as promoting exclusive breast feeding in the first six months of life and improving vaccine demand and utilization.

“Availability of affordable effective antibiotics, pulse oximeters at all levels of healthcare, and supplemental oxygen for the adequate treatment of pneumonia will be pursued”.

She expressed strong optimism that when all hands are placed on deck to support the government and Associations like the Paediatric Association of Nigeria (PAN) and UNICEF in the implementation of these preventive measures, these unfavourable childhood morbidity and mortality from preventable pneumonia will be reduced in Kaduna state and the country generally.

