No fewer than 161,379 public school teachers have been trained on the jolly phonics teaching method as part of efforts to provide functional education in the country.

Jolly Phonics is a fun and child-centred approach to teaching literacy through synthetic phonics, with actions for each of the 42 letter sounds.

Nigeria’s country director of Universal Learning Solution (ULS) Mr Patrick Uzu, disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday, during the commemoration of ‘World Read Aloud Day,’ organised by Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in collaboration with ULS.

World Read Aloud Day, which is being recognised on February 2 every year, is to motivates children, teens, and adults to celebrate the power of words, to show that the right to read and write belongs to all people.

Uzu said, “In total 161,379 public school teachers and 6,107 government officials have now received training reaching 13.2 million pupils.

“The Jolly Phonics methodology is widely recognised as being the most effective tool to enable learners to develop the skills required to read and write confidently in the English language.”

On his part, the UBEC executive secretary, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, said the Commission was proudly in support of the day, knowing fully well that education is the responsibility for all and intervenes in the promotion of uniform, qualitative and functional basic education.

Represented by the deputy excecutive secretary (Technical), Bala Zakari, said the the World Read Aloud Day aims at expanding children interest in books, vocabularies, comprehension, grammar, and attention, which could be seen as a free vaccine for literacy.

He said, “The benefit of Reading Aloud to Children and Adults includes; bringing about emotional escape in stories, if parents could read to their children for a few minutes every day, helping to regulate their emotions and also help them learn how to better express themselves.

“Children who spend time reading aloud are more likely to understand different people and cultures, helping the development of empathy, and deepens their imagination, improving parents emotional regulations and stronger bond with their skills, children, and finally bringing about confidence everywhere.”

The director, academic services, Roseline Medubi, said the motive behind the global literacy movement was about taking actions to show the world that the right to read and write belongs to all.

She said the benefits of the programme cannot be over-emphasised, therefore, the celebration of the World Read Aloud Day by gathering children, friend and families to read aloud and share stories through written books to the audience.